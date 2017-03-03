You aren't going to harm your child by letting them check out VR.
There are few adults out there who climb inside of a VR headset and aren't smiling the whole time. Fully immersing yourself in a virtual environment is an incredible experience, and the wonder we see from those experiences is a big part of why we're here. Everyone should have the opportunity to explore VR, especially right now when developers are trying so hard to encourage new experiences at every turn. What about our kids, though? Is it safe for children to use any of these VR headsets? If so, what are the rules for making sure they are using these headsets safely? We've asked these questions repeatedly over the last year, especially with Google cardboard headed to classrooms and headsets like the View-Master VR specifically targeting children.
The good news is your child is just fine to use VR, but you're going to want to step in and make sure everything is safe before letting kids wander off into the virtual world on their own.
Take breaks at least once an hour, and everything should be fine.
There are several important concerns when it comes to kids using VR headsets, and most of the issues are the same concerns parents and doctors have had about any form of stereoscopic imagery. This includes the 3D effect in the Nintendo 3DS game console, 3D televisions that require special glasses, and now Virtual Reality headsets. The primary concern is that these images cause the eye to focus in a way that can quickly cause fatigue and strain, and extended exposure to those stresses can cause eye damage over time. Kids aren't usually the best at recognizing things like eye strain before it becomes eye pain, which is where parents come in.
Using something like Google Daydream, many doctors recommend a strict enforcement of at least 10 minute breaks for every hour of usage. This falls closely in line with warnings found in Nintendo's 3DS, which regularly encourages players to take breaks after extended gameplay. Google Cardboard isn't really designed for an hour of continuous use to begin with, so as long as there's an adult nearby to manage time behind the lenses there's little concern of damage from those experiences. Samsung's Gear VR gets around this by placing a warning on the display to avoid using the headset if you are under 13, and while it is important to follow manufacturer warnings the only difference between Gear VR in cardboard in eye strain is the way the included head strap makes it easier to wear the headset for more than an hour.
Larger, more complicated VR headsets like Oculus Rift and HTC Vive have some different rules to keep in mind. These headsets include adjustable pieces to set the lenses to your interpupillary distance, which should be adjusted for each person that uses the headset to reduce eye strain. Setting the correct interpupillary distance for children is difficult for several reasons. The size of their heads and the distance between their eyes isn't part of the general spec used to design these headsets, so there may not be an ideal setting for younger children. Second, asking a 10 year old to let you know when the image you as the adult can't see becomes clear requires a degree of trust and honesty that will either work out fine or end in your child deliberately choosing the setting that "looks coolest" to them. Once you have set that interpupillary distance, the same basic time management rules apply in these VR headset. Take breaks at least once an hour, and everything should be fine.
PlayStation VR is an exception to this, in that as the user you get the right "eye fit" by going through a multi-step setup process. This setup process uses the sensors in the headset to make a good guess at your interpupillary distance and has you line up a series of dots to make sure it's the right setting for you. There is an IPD adjustment setting if you know the exact measurement for your child, but most users are encouraged to use this setup tool.
This article is not a note from your doctor to let your kid play video games with you. While we've done the research, including interviews with pediatricians and found papers with medical professionals on the best ways to keep your kids safe in this environment, it's always a good idea to talk with your own doctor. Get an eye exam, ask your pediatrician, and when you get the all clear you and your children can have all of the perfectly responsible fun you want in VR. Enjoy!
Kids can use VR, but be careful!!!
Like the wise Emmet Brickowosk would say "Just follow the instructions."
Nice "heads up" article for parents and for everyone to follow when venturing in VR. Such tips will help everyone enjoy VR even more!
I remember when I first introduced my granddaughter, she is 4, to my Gear VR she was blown away. I mean really tickled. Just giggling and gesturing away. She was so engulfed. Me on the other hand, while it was a joy to see her having such fun. I was overly cautious and made her take it off after 15 minute increments of use. I just didn't know what was "safe" and what was not. I'm happy though that articles like this are starting to be posted so users can be informed. I believe VR IS gonna be the next big thing. Glad these issues are being considered and research is being done to give users all the facts.
I don't have Kids, but there is a huge market for learning and teaching using a Vive. Imagine having your kid go on a virtual tour of France's history while the teacher narrates it. That would be awesome.
I would like that my small daughters could enjoy virtual reality, but do not want to cause you a different world perception value is, nor that become an addicted to games, I'd like something more related to learning or music or play any musical instruments that is something they like or that I would like to encourage them
The problem with any of these "is this safe for my kids?" situations is that medical professionals can really only give scientific advice based on testing results, and they can't really test these things on minors. We can speculate all we want based on how it affects an adult, but there is more to this than just what it might do to your eyesight. A child's brain is still developing, so for me, I will always be more cautious when it comes to technology and my kids. They will have plenty of time to mess with it as teens and adults.
Personally, my main concern is that the future generation growing up without proper guidance and care will grow up severely short sighted.
You just have to look at most parents these days they are more content in giving a child a smartphone to keep them occupied for hours. It makes me sick to the core that instead of fueling their imagination with humour and conversation that parents would rather listen to music and stay completely silent - ignoring their children completely. I have seen this countless times during my commute and it's heart wrenching. The last straw being just over two months ago, the parents were obliviously listening to loud music and their kid was asking profoundly wise questions... (I won't get into detail about what happened when I responded to the kids questions, needless to say the parents were left completely embarrassed by their lack of care - they had tried to argue their point with me).
Sure it gives you peace and quiet but it completely neglects the social awareness, experience, interactivity, maturity, mental growth through environmental awareness etc. The impacts are devastingly huge, I babysit my nephews and nieces it completely shows when I baby sit they do not play on consoles, laptops, PC's, phones but board games. Which fuels mental growth and social awareness etc - that is the very reason they cite when asking their parents for me to babysit them.
I can't agree more, and I commend your efforts! We put what most would likely consider to be severe limits on screen time. Tablet time is very rare, and shows/movies are also very limited and the content must have a good social/educational message. There are no screens in the car--just windows, and my daughter asks some of her most insightful questions there. Those conversations are quite meaningful to me, as I can see the person she is trying to become.
We mostly expect the kids to use their imaginations for entertainment (along with their toys, of course). What we've found so far is that our kids absolutely love books, and they come to accept the limits on entertainment. We get comments about how social and well behaved they are when we are out in public. The funny thing is, I don't consider my kids to be all that quiet or still when we are out, but I guess their behavior is more "classic kids" to onlookers. I don't say any of this to brag, as we're still dealing with humans here that eventually have to make their own choices. Parenting can be really hard at times, and when you have total strangers offering encouragement, it really helps make those harder choices worth the effort.