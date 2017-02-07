PlayStation VR add-on experiences deliver new content in ways you might not expect.

There are already plenty of new games available on PlayStation VR, but what you might not expect are the new VR add-ons to PlayStation 4 games you're already playing. There aren't many of these floating around, but we've got the details on each PlayStation 4 add-on experience here today.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is still a brand new game for PlayStation players, and it includes a VR add-on. You may already be acquainted with Lara Croft, and her family's gigantic home. If you aren't though, the Rise of the Tomb Raider allows you the ability to the shadowy, cobwebbed filled Croft Family Manor.

The entire experience is only about 10 minutes long from beginning to end. However it's an interesting walk around the house. You can select it from the main menu to play, and it takes place partway through the main story. Named Blood Ties, it takes place after Lara's father dies. Since he left no written will, Lara is served an eviction notice and must find evidence to prove that the Manor rightfully belongs to her.

The manor is dilapidated and falling apart, but absolutely filled with old memories for Lara. From drawings to paintings, and plenty more there is a lot to explore here. You can choose between playing with a Dualshock 4 controller, or PlayStation Move controllers. Since this add-on occurs partially through the main story, you'll need to finish the Syria portion of the game before it unlocks for you to check out.

Project Cars

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront lets you fight against rebels or the empire depending on the battle. With the add-on experience, you'll be able to pilot an X-wing through a mission in space. Between juking right, and dodging left, all the while firing on enemies and trying to avoid their weapon fire. Being able to feel like you are in an X-Wing fighting back against the empire has been a shared dream amongst plenty of fans, and with this content exclusive to PlayStation VR, you can live it out.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

When it comes to First Person Shooters, the COD franchise has been dominating the genre for years. With Infinite Warfare's Jackal Assault, you can jump into VR and enjoy the game on an entirely new level. Now unlike many other add-on experiences, this is not a full level in the game, and you don't need to purchase the game in order to try it out. That's because this is just a demo level which can be downloaded directly from the PlayStation Store. Don't let that stop you though. If you've been curious about how a First Person Shooter acts in VR, this is an excellent chance. During a routine training mission you are attacked, and have to jump into a Jackal in order to defend yourself.

