Let this be your extended user manual to all things PlayStation VR!

It wasn't all that long ago VR was considered either something simple you added to a phone for a quick distraction or something amazingly complex for those who could afford the lengthy requirements of ownership. Sony created a compelling middle ground by doing what they do best — making something you actually want to have in your living room. PlayStation VR is a companion for your PlayStaion 4 that elevates your current games and helps you explore and entirely new way to feel like you are the character you're playing.

Being able to fully enjoy this experience requires more than just taking one out of the box. Here's our complete user manual for all things PSVR!

Meet your PlayStation VR

Sony's first efforts in VR are incredible, and in several important ways quite a bit ahead of the more expensive Desktop PC-based system. If you don't already own a PlayStation VR, here are a few reasons you should seriously consider dropping everything and grabbing one today!

Getting started with your PlayStation VR

Taking PlayStation VR out of the box is step one, but there's a lot more you should know about making sure you and whoever you share this system with have the best possible experience. You need space to move around, and you need to make sure the headset stays comfortable while you are doing so. Here's the best ways to get started!

Using all forms of PlayStation 4

There's more than one box named PlayStation 4, but don't panic! They all work with PlayStation VR, but one may offer better experiences. If you're using a PlayStation 4 Pro, you have a few more options than you would with a normal PlayStation 4. Here's what you need to know!

Getting to know Cinematic Mode

PlayStation VR isn't just for playing virtual reality games. In fact, anything you can do through your PlayStation 4 can be done through PlayStation VR thanks to Cinematic Mode. A wide virtual screen that floats in front of you and fills your vision can free you from distractions, and maybe for some become the only screen you use to enjoy your PlayStation.

Gaming in PlayStation VR

This is what we're all here for, right? Leaning over a virtual pool table to sink the perfect shot, losing your balance a little as you fling your body from tree to tree, and screaming as a demon gets a little too close before you squeeze the trigger. VR games are intense, and incredibly enjoyable. The audio and video fills you and replaces the real world, letting you dive in and become someone else for a little while. Here's what we've found so far!

Doing more with PlayStation VR

Gaming is an increasingly social experience, and that means some games are meant to be shared with everyone. That can occasionally mean sharing with others, even those who don't have a PlayStation 4. Sharing can also be as simple as a screenshot, or maybe you're ready to share your whole session on Twitch with others. Whatever your choice know that your hardware is built to listen unless you tell it not to.

What about porn?

Yeah, we get that question a lot. Sony doesn't go out of its way to make it easy for you to watch adult content on PlayStation VR, but it's more than possible.

Troubleshooting

Like anything, your PlayStation VR may not always behave exactly as it should. To help with that, we've assembled a troubleshooting guide to help you deal with everything that could potentially go wrong with your headset.

Selling your PlayStation VR

Maybe you've decided this isn't for you, or maybe you're in immediate need of some cash. Whatever your reason, if you need to sell your PlayStation VR quickly there's no need to rush out to the closest electronics shop and take their slim values. You have options, and we can help!