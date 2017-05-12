It's time to get prepared for Star Trek Bridge Crew.

To explore strange new planets and go where no man has gone before. This was the original premise of Star Trek, and now you have a chance to live it out from the bridge of the U.S.S. Aegis. That's right! After what seems like forever, Star Trek Bridge Crew is nearly here, and it's time to get ready. We've got some tips on how to do it.

Adjust your playspace

The first thing that you'll want to do to get ready for Star Trek Bridge Crew is adjust your playspace. This isn't a game where you'll have to move around, since everything that happens occurs on the bridge of USS Aegis. However, if you've had any issues with camera placement not picking up the motions of your hands, this is definitely something that you will want to adjust.

The first thing that you'll want to do, is to go ahead and make sure that there aren't any reflective surfaces that are going to confuse your PlayStation Camera while you are trying to explore the galaxy. To help this, turn off any bright lights that the camera can see, as well as ensuring that it can't pick up any other television screens or monitors. These bright and reflective surfaces can throw off tracking, and seriously impair your gameplay, so you'll want to make sure that they are out of the way before you get started.

Read more: How to get the ideal placement for your PlayStation Camera

Hand actions are an integral part of this game, which means if you don't already own a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, you'll want to invest in them. There is one big reason for this. The consoles in front of you are interacted with via hand movements, so if your camera can't read those movements you're going to have a bad time. Additionally, your movements will be shown to other members of the crew, so having your camera properly adjusted is absolutely integral.

To get the absolute best experience possible, you'll also want to be sure that you are in the sweet spot for PlayStation VR. This means you'll want to be sitting, or standing, 4-6 feet away from the camera, right in the middle of what it can see. This will ensure that the camera picks up absolutely every motion that you make and that you don't have problems with your controller not being properly read while you are in VR.

If you haven't bitten the bullet yet and upgraded your headphones for PlayStation VR, now is definitely the time to do it. You'll want to be able to hear exactly what is going on, especially if things start to get chaotic. There are certainly some options if you aren't sure where to turn, and even if you are on a budget you won't be breaking the bank.

Read more: Audio options for PlayStation VR

Last but not least you'll want to make sure that your PlayStation VR helmet is clean and in good condition. This means making sure you've wiped it down recently, and that there isn't any dust or debris hidden in the lenses. This will make sure that as soon as Star Trek Bridge Crew has downloaded to your system, you are ready to play.

Find a Crew

While you don't necessarily need a crew to play Star Trek Bridge Crew, it's definitely worth your time to find one. That's because the game delivers co-op for up to four players, each playing on their own system. Being able to find a new home world for the Vulcans with your friends by having a full crew is only going to make the game better. You'll have to work together in order to complete the missions put in front of you, and while you can do this with strangers, it probably isn't going to work out nearly as well.

Now is the time to either find out which of your friends is considering picking up the game, or to start convincing your favorite Trekkie that it's time to spring for PlayStation VR.

Are you ready?

Star Trek Bridge Crew releases on PlayStation VR on May 30, 2017, after what has seemed like an unbearable wait. Are you going to be playing? Have you talked your friends into joining you? We want to hear all about it in the comments below!

