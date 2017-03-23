These apps deliver awesome videos from all over the world.

VR has already taken us on a pretty crazy ride, from roller coasters in VR to helping with new medical therapies. While the cutting edge stuff is fascinating, sometimes all you want to do is settle in and check out a great video. VR can deliver spectacular sights from places you've never even considered visiting. No matter your fancy, there are hundreds of great apps out there that deliver 360-degree videos to your VR headset of choice. Finding the best ones can be difficult, which is why we've put together this handy list for you!

LittlStar

Littlstar has been floating around for a while, delivering great content. With their latest update for PlayStation VR players, it definitely rises to the top of the pack. You can check out videos that revolve around new video games or movies, trips under the ocean, as well as experiences that take you to the enchanted worlds of Disney. They tend to update their repertoire of videos fairly regularly, and there is plenty of content to explore within.

Within

Within aims to bring you the best in high quality, curated content, and instead of short videos they lean towards short movies. These run the gamut from the adorable bunny in Invasion, to the hope that the digging of a well in a small community brings. You can find content from Vice, The New York Times, and plenty more. While there isn't quite the same amount of content that other services provide, each video has been carefully selected and is definitely worth a few minutes of your time.

Vimeo

You may recognize Vimeo as delivering tons of videos uploaded by individual users, but you might have missed the fact that they have tons of great 360-degree videos to browse. Many of them are uploaded by users, which means that the quality isn't always top notch. There are some great gems hidden in here, though, from remembering Pearl Harbor, to following Fossil Hunters in the Gobi Desert. If you've already run through the options with our other suggestions, this app might have something new in store.

YouTube

When it comes to videos of all sizes, shapes, languages, and formats, it's impossible to forget about YouTube. The video giant already contains millions of videos in 2D, and they have a ton of VR videos for you to browse through as well. You can check out the official YouTube VR channel which regularly posts and links to awesome new videos. The variety of content that is available is only limited to what people are uploading, and like classic YouTube, there are always more videos to explore.

Fulldive VR

Fulldive VR acts as more than just a service where you can watch 360-degree videos. You can also upload videos, and you can even see what your friends have been watching. Everything is neatly organized into categories to make it easier to find the exact content that you are looking for, when you are looking for it. Fulldive isn't quite as comprehensive as some of the other options, but it does include a browser letting you navigate to sites that have VR content.

How are you watching?

These 5 apps are our picks for the best apps for 360-degree video in VR. With everything from user-uploaded content, to carefully curated video documentaries, there is definitely a 360-degree video out there for everyone; hopefully these apps will help you explore that world! Do you disagree? Is there a superior app that we somehow passed over that should be listed here? Have you ever used any of these apps? Be sure to drop a line in our comment section and tell us about it!