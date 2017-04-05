Steering wheels can bring a racing game to life in VR.

The best part about VR is fully immersing yourself in a new experience, transporting yourself into a game and feeling like you are really there. Anybody who has spent time with a driving wheel on a normal video game already knows that these accessories can really add to the feel of each race. That feeling is only amplified once you are hooked into your PlayStation VR. How do you pick the best steering wheel though? That's where we come in, with all of the best steering wheels for racing with PlayStation VR.

Thrustmaster T300RS Officially Licensed PS4/PS3 Force Feedback Racing Wheel

The Thrustmaster T300RS wheel is probably the best racing wheel that you can use in VR. This setup includes the racing wheel, as well as pedals, so that you are truly immersed in your gameplay. The officially licensed PlayStation model includes the PlayStation buttons, making it easy to navigate back to home with a button press. It also includes force feedback, so that you can feel what is going on.

The force feedback is part of what makes this wheel particularly fantastic. You'll feel the wheel pull as you race through corners, and it's a smooth pull that feels like steering through an actual corner. Likewise, the steering ratio is very close to a real driving experience. It makes sitting down to race in the living room, feel like you are racing along the tracks within Driveclub VR. While Thrustmaster does have great perks, it's also got a stiff pricetag to match, at $399.

Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback Racing Wheel for PlayStation 4

The Thrustmaster T150 offers a great system with a full racing wheel, and solid metal pedals. The racing wheel has a rubbe rgrip to make it easier to grab onto, and offers force feedback so that you can really feel it when you lose traction, or come into a hairpin turn. Officially licensed for PlayStation this wheel includes all of the buttons you would usually find on your DualShock controller.

The Thrustmaster T150 is the little brother of the Thrustmaster line of steering wheels. It's got a smaller pricetag with a $199 price tag. It's got that 1080 degrees of force feedback, and each of the pedals can be adjusted so that it's at the most comfortable angle for your driving time.

Hori Racing Wheel

While many racing wheels tend to run pricy in order to give you the best possible features, Hori aims to deliver the best possible experience on a budget. It's got a 2-pedal system instead of 3, and offer 270 degrees of rotation. This wheel is also licensed by PlayStation meaning you get access to all of the buttons to help you navigate.

One of the big perks for Hori Racing Wheel is it's exhaustive list of settings. This will allow you to tweak everything so that it drives the way that you want it to. Thet $99 price point also doesn't hurt any, making this the most affordable wheel on our list for those of you shopping on a budget.

What are you driving?

Finding the best driving wheel for your style means deciding on the features you want, along with how much you are willing to pay for the experience. Thankfully, there are plenty of wheels out there that can do you a solid no matter what your budget looks like. These three are our favorites, but definitely not your only options. Do you think we missed an amazing wheel? Be sure to let us know about it in the comments below!