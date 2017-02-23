Which games are exclusive to PlayStation VR?
Update 21 February 2017: We have refreshed this list to ensure you're still getting a current roundup of games exclusive to PlayStation VR.
PlayStation VR is here and its library of games continues to grow. We love that a lot of our favorite titles from other platforms are also available on PSVR, but the real meat lies in the exclusive stuff.
What are the exclusive games, you ask? Here are all the titles that you'll only be able to play if you own a PS4!
PSVR exclusives
- 100ft Robot Golf - $19.99
- Ace Banana - $14.99
- Batman: Arkham VR - $19.99
- Battlezone - $59.99
- Bound - $19.99
- Driveclub VR - $39.99
- GNOG - $14.99
- Harmonix Music VR - $14.99
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X HD - $49.99
- Headmaster - $19.99
- Here They Lie - $19.99
- How We Soar - $19.99
- Hustle Kings VR - $19.99
- Hyper Void - $9.99
- Moto Racer 4 - $39.99
- O! My Genesis VR - $2.99
- Pixel Gear - $10.99
- The Playroom VR - Free
- PlayStation VR Worlds - $39.99
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin - $19.99
- Rez Infinite - $29.99
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League - $49.99
- Rollercoaster Dreams - $19.99
- StarBlood Arena - $39.99
- Star Wars Battlefront: X-Wing VR - Free with full game
- SuperHyperCube - $29.99
- Super Stardust: Ultra VR - $19.99
- Tethered - $32.99 (Soon to be released on other platforms)
- Tumble VR - $9.99
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - $19.99
- VEV: Viva Ex Vivo - $4.99
- Volume - $19.99
- Wayward Sky - $19.99
- World War Toons - Free
Looking to the future
There are a few exclusive PlayStation VR titles coming soon that we're excited for. Here's what you have to look forward to.
- Ace Combat 7 (TBA)
- Farpoint (December 31, 2017)
- Godling (TBA)
- Golem (TBA)
Reader comments
I was so excited when Ace Combat 7 was announced. And then I heard it had VR support and promptly died from the excitement and anticipation. Shame it doesn't have a release date yet :/
I'm excited for Until Dawn and Psychonauts. They need to get on making a Fatal Frame game ASAP!
this would be one thing i would love to see. Until Dawn was really great
You should add the new Resident Evil to that list. even though it is on other platforms... the VR is exclusive to PSVR until next year... Which is why i refuse to buy it now.