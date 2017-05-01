What Rift games are coming out in May?

The library of Oculus Rift games continues to grow each month, both on the Oculus store and on Steam. To help you decide what to save up for, or just to give you something to look forward to, here are the Rift games confirmed to be coming May 2017.

Notable release this month

Here's what we've found so far!

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

A long time in the making, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is finally being released on May 30. Trekkies have had their eyes on this game since it was first announced and for good reason; this is going to be the ultimate Star Trek experience.

You and a few friends (or AI if you want to play solo) take different stations on the Bridge of the USS Aegis. One of you takes the helm, one of you plays as an engineer, one of you is in charge of tactical, and one of you is the captain.

All players use their motion controllers to make adjustments to their stations as they communicate openly with each other of what's going on. To win, you're going to need to use a lot of teamwork.

For a lot more information about Star Trek: Bridge Crew, have a look at Managing Editor Russell Holly's article on the story, gameplay, and what to do while you wait.

See at Ubisoft

More Oculus Rift releases

There are plenty more Rift games being released this month; here are the ones we can confirm. We will update this list as other surprise titles pop up.

What are you playing?

Which Rift game are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section!