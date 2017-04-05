What new games does PlayStation VR have in store for April?

Playstation VR has a great selection of games for you to browse through for your adventures in VR. Happily, the list of games is always expanding, and adding new titles for you to choose from. If you've been trying to figure out what is appearing this month, we've got you covered. While there are only a handful of new releases for April, we've got them all here for you!

Notable Releases this month

April's gems, these are the games to keep an eye out for in April.

Symphony of the Machine

Symphony of the Machine releases on April 11th, and it's a unique puzzle game. You awake in a strange desert, where the only visible feature of civilization is a looming tower in the distance. Entering the tower, and using the technology inside, you'll slowly bring this desolate landscape back to life.

This game uses touch controllers, and immerses you in the environment. You'll won't hear from a narrator, or specifically unfurl the story of what happened here. However as you restore the land, you fill find hints of what came before the desert. Beautiful, with compelling music, we can wait to explore the mysteries of this one!

Available on PlayStation VR April 11, 2017.

StarBlood Arena

It's time to shoot your way through crazy arena starship battles. Fight it out for StarBlood Network broadcasts out each insane clash of machines as you fight it out for glory, credits, and your life! There are single player matches, team deathmatches, and even a co-op mode that will let you team up with your friends.

There are nine different ships available for use, each with it's own unique pilot and loadout. You'll have to move, defend,and attack in every direction. As you play more matches you'll also unlock new modifications, and upgrades for your ship. StarBlood Arena is available on PlayStation VR on April 11th, 2017.

See at PlayStation Store

Statik: Institue of Retention

Waking up in a room you don't recognize, with your hands trapped in a puzzle box, and a doctor you don't recognize sitting there. Welcome, to Staik: Institue of Retention. This is a puzzle game where not being able to see your hands in VR is actually built into the gameplay.

This puzzle game uses an interesting mechanic for it's puzzles. Each puzzle box has completely different controls that you'll have to figure out, before working out how to solve the puzzle. There is definitely something weird going on here, which you'll notice as soon as the doctor observing you starts to speak. We can't wait to find out what is going on when the game releases late this month!

Available on PlayStation VR on April 24th, 2017.

What are you playing?

While there aren't many new releases for PlayStation VR, every title coming this month looks awesome. Are you interested in any of these? Is there a different game on PlayStation VR that you're hooked on? Be sure to leave us a comment and let us know about it!