Everything you need to keep your Gear VR running well!

There's a lot of great things you can do inside of a Samsung Gear VR, but like any virtual reality system one small thing can take a great deal away from the experience. It's not always easy to find a quick solution to one of those problems, so we've compiled a complete list of all the things you need to know if something happens. Troubleshooting your Gear VR is easy if you've got a guide handy,and that's where we come in.

Here's the ultimate guide to troubleshooting your Gear VR!

What to do when Oculus Software won't install on your Samsung Galaxy S6

On occasion you may have issues before you can even install the Oculus software. If you've got a Samsung Galaxy S6 there is a easy, and specific fix to try.

For those of you who had a friend help set up your phone, or don't remember how to get to that package, we've got you covered with some step by step instructions.

Head to settings Open up application manager Scroll down until you see Facebook Tap on the Facebook icon Tap enable Restart the download of Oculus software

How to focus your Gear VR and deal with blurriness

Having a clear view when you are in VR is kind of mandatory in order to amuse yourself. You may need to focus your Gear VR before using it, and on occasion it may need cleaning to deal with blurriness.

Focus your lenses

If this is the first time you're using Gear VR and you're seeing unfocused images, then you may just need to adjust your lenses. It's really easy to do too. First put on your Gear VR. At the top of the headset you'll find a scrolling wheel. Scrolling to the right will bring images closer to your eyes, and scrolling to the left will set them further away. You can use this to make sure what you're seeing is in focus, and is especially handy for anyone who doesn't have fantastic vision.

Insert your phone into the Gear VR and strap it to your head Slowly turn the distance knob until text becomes clear

It's important that you be relaxed when reading the text on the screen, and not straining to read. Once that become possible, you're ready to move on!

Clean your phone screen, and inside your Gear VR

There are two other reasons that you might be seeing blurry images. If your phone screen is smudged, then it's going to make what you're seeing quite busy. The insides of your Gear VR may have also acquired some dust or dirt that is getting in the way. Thankfully these are both easily fixed.

You can use a microfiber cloth to wipe off the screen of your phone, which may solve your problem. You can also rely on pressurized air to remove dust. Use the pressurized air in shorts bursts to clean out any dust or dirt that has managed to sneak inside. Afterwards you can also clean off the lenses with a microfiber cloth if you're still having issues

Check your phone screen for fingerprints Clean off any dirt or smudges Use pressurized air in short bursts on interior of Gear VR Wipe off with microfiber cloth if necessary

How to fix Audio Sync issues on your Gear VR

Having audio that doesn't sync up with the action on screen is frustrating at the best of time, but inside of VR it can lead to a catastrophic experience. Having a good pair of wired headphones is your best bet, since audio lag seems to crop up specifically with bluetooth headphones.

How to clean your Samsung Gear VR

To keep your Gear VR running well, you will need to clean it from time to time. This includes wiping down the padding, wiping down the headstrap, and cleaning the lenses of your headset. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to see when your headset is getting dirty, and with regular cleaning it shouldn't take you more than about 5 m inutes at a clip.

How long in VR is too long?

Spening time in VR is always a blast, but you ought to remember to pace yourself. Taking a break about once an hour to get up and move around is a good call. The most important thing you can do is ensure that you listen to what your body is telling you. If you eyes get tired, or your leg starts to cramp from sitting in one place for too long, it's probably a good call to give the VR a rest for a little while.

How to deal with Gear VR overheating

Samsung Gear VR runs off of your phone, and unfortunately this means that you may run into overheating problems. There are a few things that you can do to try and keep it from getting too hot and affecting your gameplay. To begin with you'll want to ensure that your phone has a proper charge, that you have closed any extra apps that you have open and running, and that you haven't attached the rear cover to your Gear VR. Once you are inside VR you can also turn on 'Do not Disturb' mode, and adjust your screen brightness.

Dealing with lag on your Gear VR

Laggy and choppy experience can ruin an otherwise awesome game within VR. While nobody wants to deal with lag, there are a few things you can do to make sure it isn't a problem you need to deal with. Closing out other apps, making sure your software is up to date, and letting your phone cool down if it's gotten too hot will all make a serious difference.

How to deal with gamepad issues on Gear VR

Some of the best games on Gear VR require a gamepad to play. If you're having issues with your gamepad, that can throw a serious wrench into your enjoyment of VR. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to ensure that you have an awesome experience when you connect your controller. To begin with, you'll need to make sure that you have picked up an Android gamepad. Ensuring that your gamepad is charged, and that you have restarted your phone after the latest software updates will also be a serious help.

Samsung Gear VR tips and tricks

Samsung Gear VR delivers hours upon hours of fun gameplay, and astonishing experiences. If you're new to VR then it can seem a bit overwhelming at first. That's why we've got a collection of tips and tricks for you to utilize to help make sure that you have a great time. This includes charging your phone, investing a swivel chair and headphones, along with plenty more.

Where to buy a used VR headset

VR headsets can be a bit pricy, and while Gear VR is more affordable than most, it can still host a decent chunk. That's where knowing where to pick up a used VR headset comes in. That way you can get the VR experience that you're craving without having to pay brand new prices.

How to reset your Gear VR controller

Unfortunately for the moment to reset your controller you'll have to unpair it from your phone. While this might change down the line, for the time being it seems to be the only way to reset things without just taking the batteries out of your controller, and then popping them back in.

Open the Bluetooth settings on your phone. Tap the gear to the right of your Gear VR controller. Tap 'Unpair' to disconnect your controller from your phone. Return to the Oculus app and reconnect your phone to the Gear VR controller.

What to do if your screen freezes after reorienting the display

For now, there doesn't seem to be a sure fire way to ensure that you do not have to endure your screen going black if you try to reorient the display from Quick Settings. While this is extremely frustrating, don't panic. There is an alternative method to reorient the display. Just double click on the back button of Gear VR, and your screen should automatically reorient itself. This isn't an ideal fix, since it doesn't actually solve the issue with quick settings, however it will let you reorient your display until a real fix appears.

What to do if Oculus won't launch when you plug in your phone

The first thing to check, if Oculus isn't launching properly, is that you have correctly plugged your phone in. It's very possible to think that you have your phone snugly plugged into your Gear VR and it not be quite attached correctly. Make sure that your phone doesn't want to wiggle, and that it's seated snugly when you fold your phone over and click it into the headset.

Now, there is a possibility that something wonky is going on with your Software. There is one more thing you can do before contacting Oculus Support to see if they can help you with this issue.

Remove your phone from the Gear VR headset Head to settings Head to apps Uninstall Gear VR Service. Uninstall Update Gear Setup Wizard Uninstall Gear VR Video Uninstall Oculus Uninstall Oculus Home Uninstall Oculus System Activities Plug your phone back into the Gear VR headset A voice prompt will ask you to remove your phone, and you will be guided to install Oculus back onto your phone.

How to fix a stuck keyboard in Gear VR

Opening the keyboard in Gear VR is definitely easy, but some folx have run into problems with getting the keyboard to close. This is a pesky problem that is often caused by not having the Google app installed on your phone. Thankfully that makes this a very easy problem to handle.

1.Remove your phone from the Gear VR headset 2. Go to the Play Store 3. Download and install the Google app 4. Restart the Oculus app

How to display issues on Gear VR

There are a variety of different things that can cause display issues on Gear VR. if your phone isn't exactly aligned with your headset you may find yourself with a crooked image. There are also problems with notifications getting stuck on your screen, requiring you to launch the settings menu in order to dismiss it. Whatever the issues you're having with your display, this is where we tell you how to fix it!

How to fix voice search problems on Gear VR

Plenty of people have run into a problem when trying to use the voice search function on the Samsung Internet app. For some it's an issue from the start, while others have reported it after using the voice search for days and weeks first. If you try to use voice search and the app doesn't seem to be registering your voice, then there is thankfully an easy fix. Samsung Internet actually uses Google's voice search to power it's engine, so you need to start with ensuring this feature is working properly.

How to update your Google App

Open up Google Play on your phone Search your installed apps and find Google Update the app to the most current version

How to enable Google Text-to-speech

Open the settings on your phone. Tap on Language and input. Tap on Text-to-speech Tap on Google Text-to-speech

How to deal with severe battery drain

This problem originally started to pop up back in September and October. Oculus quickly updated their software to eliminate the problem. If you've been ignoring this software update, you'll find that is a big part of your problem. That means that all you need to do is update your Oculus software. To do this, open up the Oculus app and apply the update you are immediately prompted to install.

How to turn off Gear VR safety warnings

The safety warnings on Gear VR pop up each time that you power on your headset, and while they can be handy at first, not everyone wants that reminder wasting time between them and that sweet new VR game they've been waiting to play. That's why Oculus has made it easy for you to turn off those warnings, with a few caveats.

Open the Oculus app. Tap on more in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap on Gear VR Safety Tap play on the safety video, and watch it. Tap acknowledge after the video. Tap the toggle to turn of Gear VR safety reminders.

