VR porn isn't a thing of the future. It's here now, and easier to find and access than you may have thought.
When it comes to watching videos on VR, one of the first questions many people asked was whether or not you'd be able to watch porn or other adult content. From apps that let you speak with camgirls, to full blown 360 degree adult videos, porn in VR is here and it's making it's mark. Whether you've got a Gear VR, Oculus Rift, or even Playstation VR, there is plenty of adult content just waiting for you out there.
- Is watching porn in VR worth it?
- Best Adult Apps in VR
- How to watch porn on Oculus Rift
- Everything you need to know about porn on Gear VR
- How to watch porn on PlayStation VR
- How to watch porn on Google Daydream
- Best accessories for porn in VR
Is watching porn in VR worth it?
One of the first questions you may have about adult content in VR, is whether watching porn is worth it or not. There are a lot of things to consider before trying porn in VR, including how immersed you really want to be, and whether you have the right setup to enjoy it. Before you dive into that new VR video, it's worth taking the time to think of what you're doing.
Best Adult Apps in VR
There are plenty of apps out there offering adult entertainment in VR. However, not all of them offer the same experience. That's why having eyes on the Best adult apps is so important. You don't want to waste time looking for a good site to watch your videos through. Instead take a peek at our favorite sites!
How to watch porn on Oculus Rift
Oculus Rift is one of the most popular VR units. There are two different ways to watch porn with Oculus Rift, and both of them are quite easy. You can either download your videos from your website of choice, or you can check it out on the SexlikeReal app and watch streaming videos. Either way is super easy, and doesn't take much of any setup.
Everything you need to know about porn on Gear VR
Gear VR is by far the most accessible version of VR that is available. While you may need to jump through a few hoops in order to access it, there is still plenty of content that is available. You will need to sideload your phone in order to access it, but that's much easier than you might think.
How to watch porn on PlayStation VR
Watching Porn on PlayStation VR requires the most hoops to jump through, but it's still totally doable. You'll need a thumbdrive, and the updated media player, but once you have those you ought to be good to go. You can check out the step by step directions below.
- Navigate to the VR category on Pornhub.com using a computer
- Download the videos you want to watch in VR.
- Move the files to a thumbdrive.
- Plug the thumbdrive into your PlayStation 4.
- Make sure the Media Player app is updated to v2.50.
- Open the files on the thumbdrive using the Media Player app.
- Turn on your PlayStation VR headset.
- Hold the Options button on the DualShock 4 controller.
- Select VR mode from the menu.
How to watch porn on Google Daydream
Google Daydream delivers a new way to enjoy your porn in VR. While you can certainly go about the route of sideloading apps, or downloading videos to watch there is also another option. Using the Fulldive VR app, you'll be able to watch porn without jumping without too many hoops.
Best accessories for porn in VR
Part of the pull of enjoying porn in VR, is the immersive aspect of things. Accessories can definitely help to accentuate what you are experiencing, and bring things to the next level.
Reader comments
VR porn: The Ultimate Guide [NSFW] 🍆
a prostitute would be cheaper. Or, you could go out into the world and get a girlfriend/boyfriend/both.
VR's safer and legal everywhere prostitution isn't. And people with partners still use ****.
EDIT: Apparently I'm censored from saying the very word this entire article is about...
Oh the irony!
Prostitution is legal in my country, they even pay taxes and all
Essentially you can pull down your pants and you won't see people's reactions, only the person in his own virtual world. If it's through HoloLens then that will be a different story, isn't it?
So, is the word "****" the NSFW part?
Apparently you can't write "***" either. So there's clearly no intention on behalf of the site to let anyone have any semblance of a mature talk about the subject.
The first thing that came to my mind when I saw the topic was the spam emails I receive everyday (check the first and last emails) (all spam emails)
https://postimg.org/image/xy8mmity1/
LOL.....that's awesome and annoying at the same time.
How was this NSFW?
Your boss is OK with you browsing posts about how to view **** in VR at work?
honestly, as a boss it is no more offensive than any non-work related content you look at when you are supposed to be working.... get back to work!
"SLACKERS"
ROTFLMAO!!!!!!!!
Jen, What about watching **** on the HTC Vive?
Cheers
Wow.....just delete all the negative comments and turn a blind eye to this crap. Way to go AC
Ya know you can just type pr0n, dontcha?
Try socialising, its much better to have real ***, trust me!
This article is old just a reshare. How about adding Google daydream info..
It will not catch on. First person 360 videos are a sorry excuse for VR, considering its potential. To me, AR is a better médium for this.
But as happened with 3D graphics, which can be so realistic in games, the technology will simply not be allowed to mature and be taken advantage of for ****. It's 2016 and sexual entertainment is still taboo, as if It's anyone's business what you do with your genitals in the privacy of your home. As if *** was bad. But yeah, you can buy all the guns and drugs you like, no problema with that. That's the world we live in, you need to thank the church's rancid oppresive morals for that.
I assume Google made Daydream especially for ****....since it overheats after 15 minutes
The eggplant in the title made me laugh a little more than it should off haha ^_^
**** **** **** ****
Windows Central officially hits a new low. I mean really Daniel, this site used to be classy. Pictures of weirdo females and fat old men doing the subject matter, what a joke.
Only here because I speak at marriage seminars and they usually throw me the *** questions, lol. Helps to keep abreast of the technology aspects. Hey... "abreast" didn't get censored! I would imagine that this type of content would have more POV content than the usual formats. *** is amazingly wonderful and can be beautiful, though it doesn't always have to be poetry in motion (don't need to set stressful levels of expectation!). There are downsides to **** though, such as the objectification of partners, desensitization, addiction, and of course ED for males prone to over exposure. If you go down that road, be cautious that it does not affect your partner, or your attitude towards other people.
This is the only reason atm why I would like to get one of these devices.
"Part of the pull of enjoying ****"
I see what ya did there. Giggity
Posted via the VRHeads App for Android