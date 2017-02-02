It's irritating when things don't line up in Daydream View, but there are some things to check when it happens.

You're all ready to sit down and knock out some rival wizards in Wands after checking out some videos when suddenly your headset doesn't seem to be working properly. When the game or app opens up, it isn't displaying correctly and you're definitely unable to enjoy it the way it is meant to be played.

If this has ever happened to you, you're probably aware of just how irritating it is. Fortunately, there are a few things to check that will get you back to the game quickly.

Keeping things official

Not all VR headsets are created equally, and unlike Google Cardboard not just any phone with work within Daydream View. While the headset itself can fit plenty of different phones, playing a game in Daydream mode just isn't possible for many people because their phone isn't quite up to snuff. If you're unsure if your phone is compatible you can check out Google's list of Daydream ready phones. If you aren't using a Daydream supported phone, then you won't be able to play Daydream specific titles. You can still play Cardboard accessible games and apps, but the newer apps won't be available until you upgrade your phone.

If you've checked to make sure that your phone is compatible with Daydream, there is another easy solution. The Daydream apps may be trying to open in full screen mode, which is not usable in VR. If this is happening to you, the first thing you need to do is open up your phone and head to the settings menu. Go to Wireless and Network settings. Make sure that NFC is turned on. If NFC is not turned on, you are basically just using a souped up Cardboard viewer and Daydream apps will not launch or play correctly.

Step by step instructions

Open your settings Navigate to Wireless and Network settings Tap to make sure *NFC is turned on**

Have you encountered this problem? Is there another fix we didn't mention here? Be sure to drop us a line and let us know about it!