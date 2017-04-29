Skybox lets you watch videos streamed from your PC, no matter which headset you own.

There are plenty of different VR video players that are available for viewing all of those awesome videos that you download from the internet. Being able to watch the videos that you want to watch, when and where you want them, isn't really anything new. Now, with Skybox's Airscreen feature you can stream videos from your PC right to your VR headset. We've got all the details for you here.

What is Skybox for VR?

Essentially, Skybox for VR is a local video player. This means that it will be able to play videos that you have saved to your phone, or your PC. Using Wi-Fi it this app takes things a step further though. If you have VR videos that you want to watch on your Gear VR, but you've run out of room for videos on your phone, then you can stream those videos directly from your phone.

Skybox for VR is currently available for all of the major VR headsets on the market. That means that you can use it with HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, Daydream View, and even Cardboard. While the desktop app is available for Windows users, there isn't currently a Mac version—although it is currently in development. It also supports plenty of different formats, this includes SBS (side-by-side), TB (top-bottom), 180-degree, and 360-degree video.

For the time being, Skybox for VR is still in alpha. This means that some aspects aren't fully polished, but it still works really well. It's got a lot of promise, and by letting you stream videos from your PC you have far more space to store those videos without filling up your phone.

How does it work?

All that you need to do to use Skybox is download the free app onto your phone, and you'll be able to watch the videos you have saved there. The AirScreen feature allows you to stream using Wi-Fi, provided both your phone and PC are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

In order to use the AirScreen feature you'll also need to download the Skybox PC client. From there make sure both the VR headset you are using, and your PC are both connected to the same Wi-Fi connection. After that you can use the PC client to open a specific video, or drag and drop your VR video folder to move all of your videos into the Skybox library. Next enter the AirScreen page from within Skybox on either your PC or the Android app. Click—or tap—on search device to connect your phone to your PC to allow streaming. From there you can just open the VR video and enjoy away.

Are you gonna check out Skybox for VR?

While there are a fair number of different apps available for VR that allow you to watch videos that you have saved to your phone or PC. The added ability to stream from your PC is definitely a boon when it comes to how many videos you can store, especially for Gear VR, Daydream, and Cardboard users. So are you planning on trying Skybox for VR? Be sure to leave us a comment below and tell us about it!

