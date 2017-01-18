VR is expensive. Buying used might be the solution.

From the Samsung Gear VR up to the HTC Vive, you're not going to get a decent VR experience for cheap. The Gear VR starts around $100, but if you're not sure about VR just yet, $100 is a lot to spend on trying something.

Used VR headsets are popping up more and more as the technology continues to develop, but selection is fairly limited for now. We know where you can get used headsets, but there are a few things to consider before diving into second-hand VR.

What to consider before buying a used VR headset

Do you have everything that's required?

You can't just go out and buy a VR headset and expect it to work with your existing computer or phone. For example, if you're thinking about the Samsung Gear VR, then you're going to need a Samsung phone — and only certain models at that. If you're considering the HTC Vive, then you're going to need a PC with a top-of-the-line graphics card, a powerful CPU, at least 4GB of RAM, HDMI 1.4 output, and more.

If you don't have the necessary PC to run a VR headset, then saving money on the headset itself is the least of your worries. Check out our favorite Dell PCs and laptops for VR, especially if you're not quite sure where to start.

You'll also need to make sure you have a dedicated VR space, or you'll need to invest in accessories for a setup you can tear down when not in use.

Cleanliness

Let's just get right to it: Buying a used VR headset is somewhat akin to buying a used pair of headphones. It's been tight against someone's face and they've likely sweat into it with perhaps an eye goober or two has slipped into the mix. So, firstly, you need to be OK with that.

What you should then consider is perhaps replacing the foam face pads on your VR headset of choice. In the case of some headsets, like the HTC Vive, you can even replace the nose rest, that is, whenever they decide to ship spare parts.

Working condition

Is the used VR headset that you're considering in working condition? If at all possible, test it to make sure. This will be nigh-impossible if you're buying online, so you should ask for photos of the hardware working and more detailed photos of the hardware (ports and all) to make sure it's not damaged.

Also, be wary when you come across sellers who are marketing their equipment "as is." If there aren't enough photos to suggest that the hardware is not damaged and in good working condition, ask for more. If the seller refuses, no soup for you.

Better yet, most of us have smartphones now (all the cool kids, anyway), so ask the seller to send you a short video of the equipment in action.

Buy only from trusted sellers

Until VR really takes off, Craigslist just isn't going to be a valid source for used VR headsets. If you're purchasing your used VR headset online from sites like eBay or Swappa, make sure you're buying from trusted sellers and only those with great track records.

Where to buy used VR headsets

Many of the prominent VR headsets, like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive have barely started shipping, so don't be surprised if you're not finding crazy deals on them for quite some time. That being said, here are the few places we've found used VR headsets and so far:

That's it for now. We're sure you could find used Vives and Oculus Rifts on Craigslist, but we're not gonna go there. That being said, if you're ballsy enough to spend that much on one from Craigslist, make sure you test it first. No test, no buy.

Where else?

Have you found used VR headsets from any reputable sellers that we may have missed? Sound off in the comments below!

Out the back of a hatchback in an alley doesn't count!