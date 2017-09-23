Here are some cool things you can use Bigscreen for other than just using your desktop in VR.

Bigscreen is a free VR app available for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive that primarily lets you view your PC's desktop inside a head-mounted display (HMD). If you've installed Bigscreen and you're sitting, staring at the icons on your desktop, wondering what to do, we've rounded up some of the coolest things to do with this awesome tool. Let's take a look!

Have a movie night with new and old friends

Bigscreen recently added a Big Cinema mode which takes you out of your office or VR space and into a bonafide major theatre. We're talking tons of seats, aisles, and an enormous screen. There's plenty of room here for you and your friends, plus there isn't a group of people sitting two rows down who won't shut up while you're trying to enjoy the end of a classic movie like Casablanca.

Thanks to Bigscreen's ease of use, there are usually a few open multiplayer rooms that have movies playing, especially on the weekend. Take your pick and (quietly) introduce yourself, or, if you don't see anything you like, create your own room and wait for friends to join.

Feeling outdoorsy? Choose the campfire environment and put on an old video with your favorite guitar player. It's almost like the real thing!

Relive the LAN parties of old times

Remember when you and some friends would agree to meet up at someone's house, hulking PCs and monitors in tow? Those days seem to have gone by the wayside; it's just easier to stay at home and play over the internet.

Bigscreen, however, is helping bring back the essence of a small-time LAN. The developers have already hosted a Rocket League VR LAN; it was a big hit, with many attendees saying they felt like they were transported back in time.

Yes, each player must have their own copy of the game, and yes, you must set up the connection in-game, but once that's set up, you can all sit next to each other and play. No screen peeking!

Create a virtual you to share with a virtual world

When Bigscreen was first starting out, players in a virtual meeting room were nothing more than a wire frame. Now, however, we have avatars (we're talking just the head) that are fully customizable.

Choose from a bunch of different skin colors, eye colors, hairdos, eyebrows, glasses, and lips. The avatar customization menu takes on the shape of a ship's wheel, which you can spin and pick items off of. In the middle is a mirror, so you can always see what you look like.

The avatars in Bigscreen are a great way to give yourself a bit of personality. It's amazing how much of a difference this addition makes.

Overwhelm yourself with 3D videos

Bigscreen has built-in 3D video support, meaning you can play side-by-side or over-under 3D on your desktop and see them in your HMD. You can set 3D videos to play in any environment in Bigscreen, but we recommend trying it out in The Void. There's nothing but blackness all around the enormous screen that's projecting a 3D image, and it's quite an experience.

You can, of course, invite your friends to share in the 3D magic, and you'll often find people already showing 3D movies in their own rooms. Don't forget to equip your avatar with red and blue 3D glasses!

Express yourself with the drawing tools

In this business, one where most writers are living in different spots around the world, it's sometimes difficult to properly explain an idea or to properly express ourselves. Not only that, only seeing each other in 2D on a screen can be a bit of a drag.

Thanks to Bigscreen, meetings have taken on a new form. We can already display our desktop screens with anything on them, and now, with the writing tools Bigscreen has added, you can mark up any sorts of documents, webpages, or videos you want.

It's especially easy with the Vive wands or Touch controllers; just grab a marker, pencil, or paintbrush, and start drawing anywhere. What you've drawn floats in place, so you can even team up with some friends and create a 3D work of art.

Stream your desktop to your Samsung Gear VR

Not only can you use a Rift or Vive with Bigscreen, there's also a way that you can stream your desktop to your Samsung Gear VR.

It requires you download a few apps on your phone, and it also requires you have a GTX-class NVIDIA GPU to enable Gamestream. After that, it's just a matter of going through the proper steps to get everything set up correctly.

Does this sound interesting? We've put together a full guide on how to stream your desktop to your Gear VR using Bigscreen.

How to stream your PC desktop to your Gear VR

Are you enjoying Bigscreen?

Have you experienced the magic that is Bigscreen? What's your favorite activity? Let us know!