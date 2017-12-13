Take a look at the other side of working around VR.

While the current excitement in the world of VR is gaming, especially with titles like Fallout and Doom hitting the shelves, the world of VR video continues to grow at an incredible pace. I was recently invited to attend an event on Samsung's journey so far with the Gear VR, and sat down with actor and philanthropist Theo Rossi to talk about his recent experiences on the other side of this new kind of camera.

Jen: What is the day-to-day way you envision people using VR in the future?

Theo: So for me if you have people from lower income neighborhoods, you have kids that are never gonna see maybe, maybe they don't have the ability to see the Sistine Chapel. Or to go to a certain beach, or a certain area. They can see that through VR and maybe that can give them the motivation to maybe be able to do something so they can go there. So it's bigger than just living inside of a movie.

For me, what I think it becomes is about saving time. My whole life is time. Everything is about saving time. So now if I'm going to set up there, buy a new house, wanna go to a certain place or I think about getting this hotel, for me, maybe before I go there I get to see it. And now I get to make my decision and save myself time, and effort, and heartache. I think it streamlines everything, I think it streamlines your, anything that's gonna make my life easier. Save me time, and save me grief.

Jen: Can you talk about how you're using VR now in your projects?

Theo: Now, right now with the movie we just did, it's called Ghosts of War, in Bulgaria. And what that would lead to is, really what we've been doing is we build. We would do scenes int he film, big giant scenes, and those scenes would be filmed with regular camera as well as VR.

So they're going to implement where people can now use those in this completely new movie, like Coco's doing now. Same thing where we would do those behind the scenes interviews. Instead of you just watching us talk about the film you would be able to sit and sit with us and around with us in the room. Be in the room with us while we're doing interviews, while the cast is all joking around and having fun. You're basically right next to us, like you and I are.

Jen: Does the VR camera, the 360-degrees, does that change anything for you as an actor while you're on set?

Theo: It just makes me super excited. I mean what it changes, it just, it's, you're living in that moment. As an actor you wanna be in a moment, you know? So this is the closest thing to being in that moment. Where you're naturally involved, you know? So I think it's actually a tool for actors in a way. When this technology really keeps up.

Can you imagine like my next film is set in like 1975. Can you imagine a VR situation where I could sit in a like simulation of 1975? Can kinda see what it was like, see what it was? What I'm hoping for is also, there's gonna be a nostalgia quality to it. We're gonna be able to do into things that have already been done. Maybe someone who isn't alive anymore in concert, maybe it'd be an old television show, maybe it'd be something that you can that you use what we have in creating that world of possibilities. When you're in the world, the possibilities are endless.

Jen: Was this your first experience with VR?

Theo: No, I'm a complete and utter techie. I had just dabbled in it where it would be on display like this (Editor's note: Gear VR demo stations are surrounding Theo and Jen ras they talk). And I'd be like 'oh yeah, let me see it. Oh wow, super weird.' and so I think I was more concerned with how I looked with it on."

So I think like how we have our phones we're we're out, and then some people have like their giant Macbooks at home. I think that I see in the future is like your 'Home VR' which is this incredible, elaborate, full type thing. And then when you're out and about there would be a compact, almost glasses type thing.

Jen: What do you want to see happen next with VR technology? Do you have an area where you want to see something awesome happen?

Theo: Ease, and then education too. I want to see these easier, that they are more accessible. But what I want to see personally as a consumer, is anything that's educational. Anything that I can learn about. If I can step inside of the situation and learn more about it as opposed to reading it, or hearing it, now I can use all my senses on a specific topic.

If I can get an education on any whatever it may be; a time of history, something that's currently going on, a current situation, if I can take it in with all of those senses, I'm in.

Jen: _Do you have any other upcoming VR projects coming?"

Theo: I don't know if Luke Cage is gonna do anything with VR. But that film Ghosts of War, I'm excited to see how that. It'll be my first experience with seeing how it's all implemented in general there.