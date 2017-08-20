Fly through VR.

Games on Gear VR can take you to amazing places. If you've been looking for awesome flight games that let you pilot a vessel, then you're in luck. From manning a Spitfire in the skies during World War II, to soaring through space firing missiles at enemy spaceships, there are a number of different flight games that can take you to the skies. Finding the ones worth their salt can be pesky though.

That's why we did the work for you and found the best flight games for Gear VR!

End Space

The United Trade Federation is looking for a few good contractors to help in their continued fight with the Tartarus Liberation Front. As a pilot you'll be on the front lines of space battle, fighting to protect the UTF from it's enemies. Compatible with both touchpad and controller, you'll be shooting homing missiles as well as powerful Pulse Laser canons to deal with the enemy ships that you come across.

End Space runs for $7.99 and is a fast paced, space based, flying shooter that put you in charge of protecting the UTF from their enemies.

See at Oculus

Reveries: Dream Flight

Reveries: Dream Flight delivers a beautiful world filled with flora, fauna, and buildings that blend seamlessly with their environment. Accompanying all of it is an equally gorgeous soundtrack that draws you in on this journey. Rather than fast paced action, Reveries: Dream Flight aims to give you an experience that involves exploring the world as you fly. As you continue through the world you'll be able to find and unlock new flying machines and experience new worlds as you go.

Reveries: Dream Flight is available for just $2.99 which makes it an absolute steal. With gorgeous graphics, an amazing soundtrack, and a world to explore, you get more than your money's worth.

See at Oculus

Overflight

When it comes to flying machines, there are few airplanes as notable as the Spitfire from World War II. That's exactly the time period, and the plane, that you are controlling in the dog fighting world of Overflight. You'll have to maneuver and evade from enemy planes, shoot down the ones you can get eyes on, and make sure that you don't get flanked from behind. With single player and multiplayer modes, you can find new challenges each time you play.

You can snag Overflight for $3.99 which is a great price for this solid game.

See at Oculus

Do you have a favorite?

While there aren't many flight based games on Gear VR, these ones easily rise to the top of the pack. Do you have a favorite flight game that we didn't include here? Is there a game we ough to add immediately? Let us know in the comments below!