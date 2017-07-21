What are the best horror games for VR?

You either love them or hate them, but one thing has become apparent: horror games in VR are an entirely new experience. Shutting out the real world, including your desk, monitor, lights, and family members, and being injected straight into a horrifying world is quite a thrill. We've rounded up the best VR horror games available right now that will scare you real good.

Wilson's Heart

Wilson's Heart (about $40) is arguably the best single-player horror game for Oculus Rift. It has a long, compelling story, beautiful graphics, and a truly haunting atmosphere.

You wake up in a hospital that's descending into madness, and you have something weird in your chest where your heart used to be. Ready to figure out the mystery? Give this one a try today.

See at Oculus | Oculus Rift

Dark Days

Dark Days (about $8) takes the feel of classic television shows like The X-Files and Twin Peaks and transforms it into a psychological thriller for Gear VR.

It has a long, compelling story where you're tasked with discovering the haunting secrets of a dreary desert motel. There are a ton of puzzles to solve along the way, and you'll be thinking about this one long after you're finished.

See at Oculus | Gear VR

Layers of Fear: Solitude

Layers of Fear: Solitude (about $10) is a VR version of the long-standing horror series. You're a painter living in a Victorian mansion. Sounds nice, right? Well, your psyche isn't doing too well, and you're having a hard time completing your masterpiece. Maybe those horrific hallucinations can help? As your mansion falls apart around you, things get creepier and creepier, concluding with a real mind-bender.

See at Google Play | Daydream View

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (about $20) takes a rickety carnival ride with decomposing attractions, adds some psychoactive gasses, and gives you one hell of a scary time. It's your job to rack up as high a score as possible by shooting just about everything around you — bowling pins, fake ducks, balloons, and murderous clowns. While this game does employ some jump-scares, it's the overall creepy environments that get under your skin and stay there.

See at Amazon | PSVR

Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation (about $50) didn't start out as a VR game, but it's now clear that it is a game best experienced through dual lenses. Using VorpX with Vive or Rift lets you experience first-hand the horrors aboard the Nostromo while you, Amanda Ripley, search for your mother. You have no weapons other than your razor-sharp intelligence. Can you uncover the truth about your long-lost mother?

See at Amazon | HTC Vive and Oculus Rift

Here They Lie

In Here They Lie (about $27), your lover, Dana, wears a yellow dress. It's easy to pick out in the otherwise drab world, but you can never seem to catch up to her. If you like things that are best described as weird, this is the game for you. The city is full of memorable characters who aren't quite right, and the excellent soundtrack only adds to the unsettling atmosphere. This game is so scary, there are predetermined rest areas for your wounded psyche — we suggest you use them.

See at PlayStation Store | PSVR

Monstrum

What's spookier than a derelict cargo ship floating around somewhere on the ocean? How about a derelict cargo ship home to a monster that is particularly hungry for human flesh? In Monstrum (about $16), your job is to avoid that monster — there are three unique designs — while you roam the ship looking for the tools and parts needed for repairs. Each time you play, the ship will be different, and you'll be chased by one of three monsters. If you die, you start all over again with no idea where to go or what you're running from. Sounds fun, doesn't it?

See at Green Man Gaming | Oculus Rift

Dreadhalls

No one ever wants to admit they wet themselves, so it's recommended you play Dreadhalls (about $10) alone. Yes, it's that scary. You find yourself trapped in an enormous dungeon without a weapon to defend yourself. You do have a lantern, but the oil needed to keep it lit is quite scarce. You'll have to be quiet as you creep around, as you definitely don't want to disturb whatever it is that calls this place home. If you love the game, you'll be able to play it over and over, as the layout of the dungeon changes each time you play.

The Brookhaven Experiment

You've set up a small camp in an abandoned building — a small fire burns. You haven't seen another human since...when? There's a screech outside, the sound of a door crashing open. Here they come again. The Brookhaven Experiment (about $20) manages to be claustrophobic, terrifying, and exhilarating at the same time. Just when you think blasting the heads off of zombies using the accurate Vive Wands is getting easy, here comes the next wave with bigger, badder enemies. Word of warning: this game makes people involuntarily tear off the headset.

Affected — The Manor

Fans of the original Affected for Rift DK2 wouldn't let a best horror games list go by without Affected — The Manor (about $3. As the name implies, you're in a large manor decorated with just about the spookiest stuff you can imagine. Is that ventriloquist's dummy playing with an Ouija board? Where's the front door? Each time you play through this game, the scares will be different. Will you ever make it to the end? We've personally never been there, but what we've seen is absolutely horrifying.

Chair in a Room

This free game sounds pretty harmless, right? Just a chair in a ro — OH, GOD, WHAT WAS THAT?! You wake up sitting in a chair in a room, and all you can do is watch things happen around you. Your light is weak, but your heartbeat is strong.

The original version of the game is designed for Google Cardboard but also works on Gear VR and Daydream View, and there is also a version of the game for Vive and Rift that's called A Chair in a Room: Greenwater which has a different, longer story built for the Vive's room-scale function.

See at Google Play | Google Cardboard, Gear VR, Daydream View

