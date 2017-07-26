Games in VR are better when you get to play with friends.

Samsung Gear VR gives you access to tons of awesome games. If you've been hoping for games that you can play with your friends, you're in luck too. There are a few awesome games that you can check out with friends or use to make new friends in VR. We've got all the details so you can jump right in and find the games you enjoy most.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

This game only requires one Gear VR to play, but whoever you are playing with will need a smart phone. That's because one person is in VR, looking at a bomb that must be disarmed. The other player will be able to pull up the manuals to defuse the bomb using their phone.

From there, it's a game about communication. The person with the manuals will need to talk their friend in VR through the actions they need to take...without ever being able to see the bomb in question. With several different bombs that can pop up, this makes for a great game to play at parties.

Lost Cities

Lost Cities is a competitive two-player game that is based around making money. The game itself has to send expeditions to new and fantastic places and then play out a card game where your goal is to make more money than your adversary. While you do have the option to play against an AI, it's far more interesting to play against human players from all over the world.

This is definitely a social game, too. There is a live chat so that you can happily trash talk your friends while you attempt to make a better profit than them. There is also head tracking, so as your head moves, so will your avatar in the game. If you're a fan of strategy games, this is totally worth a look.

Social Trivia

Social Trivia is a game that is exactly what it sounds like. You and up to 5 other players will compete head to head by answering a variety of trivia questions. There are plenty of different categories for you to check out, from sports to history. There is a live chat, so you can trash talk to your heart's content, and leader boards so that you can brag to your friends. In a nutshell, it's a fun and simple game that is great for the trivia hounds exploring VR.

VR Karts: Sprint

Kart racing games are a staple when it comes to awesome games that you can play with your friends. VR Karts: Sprint is no exception either. You'll be able to race against your friends or AI players over several different tracks. There are power ups for you to grab and launch at your opponents and great settings for you to race through. If you've been hoping for a fun racing game made for VR, this is one you shouldn't miss.

Herobound: Gladiators

Mowing through waves of enemies is always more fun with friends, and that's exactly what you'll do in Herobound: Gladiators. You and 3 other players will team up to help protect the realm of Herobound from the hordes. There are 6 different characters to choose from, and plenty of areas for you to roll through and destroy. There are also special abilities that you can unlock as you play, which are handy when you roll up against the 4 bosses within the game. Fans of hack and slash games should certainly give this one a peek.

Bonus Points: Dragon Front Beta

Dragon Front is a brand new game to Gear VR, and for the time being it's still in beta. Based on a card game you'll choose from four factions, each of which has its own unique hero and units. This isn't simply a card game though because each unit is alive on the 4x4 grid that you play on.

You'll build your own card deck, choosing 30 cards from the 260 that are available within the game. You'll battle head to head with another player in a world that meshes great beasts from Fantasy to the war machines of World War II. While the game is currently in Beta, it's already fantastically fun and filled with some serious promise.

Minecraft Gear VR

Minecraft is the truest version of a sandbox, giving you the ability to create just about anything, as long as you have the time and materials necessary. From building pirate ships or the ultimate fortress, to fighting spiders and hunting down creepers in forgotten tunnels, there's plenty to keep you occupied for hours.

You can play cooperatively with friends and together build anything your imaginations can come up with. A gamepad is required, but that's simply due to the sheer number of options open to you. You don't lose out by playing in VR either since Minecraft Gear VR supports all of the features of Minecraft Pocket Edition.

What's your favorite?

Playing in VR can be more fun when you're playing with friends on Gear VR, and these are just our favorite multiplayer games. Have you played any of these games? Do you have a favorite multiplayer game that we didn't cover here? Be sure to drop a comment and let us know all about it below!