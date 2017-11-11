What makes a phone great in an AR headset?

The thing that makes Star Wars: Jedi Chalenges so entirely unique is the method through which your phone interacts with the rest of the experience. Your phone is the brains of the operation, for sure, but the display isn't being pointed directly into your eyes like a virtual reality headset. Instead, you can see through the "holograms" being created in this Star Wars game right into the real world. Your phone is still creating the images, but the way the display works means measuring things like display quality is a little different.

This makes choosing the right phone for the job kind of interesting, so we've decided to put together a quick guide for what to look for in a quality phone for this experience.

Brightness matter a lot

The number one thing you need for a successful experience in Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is your display brightness cranked all the way up. The brighter your display, the more clearly everything will appear in front of you. It makes a big difference in a dimly lit room, but in a bright room with lots of sunlight a phone with a low brightness can make the game unplayable.

If you're looking for a phone to put in this headset, aim for something with the highest max brightness. You can frequently find display brightness measured in NITS, and the higher this number is the better your experience will be. Aim for anything above 500 nits and you'll be good to go, but if you can get above 600 nits you'll be event better.

Resolution isn't as big a deal

In a VR headset, greater resolution and greater pixel density on a display can make a huge difference in how you enjoy those experiences. While a greater resolution can't hurt your Star Wars: Jedi Challenges experience, thee differences are going to be fairly minimal. For starters, the game only uses a tiny portion of the display to project the game onto the display in front of you. You're already not using much of the display, regardless of its resolution.

A higher resolution display will make some of the text a little easier to read, but it's not going to make a big difference. Pixel density will have a greater impact on how the images in the game are displayed, but even then the differences are fairly subtle.

Which phones are best?

If you're looking for a great phone that will also do an amazing job delivering you to the Star Wars universe, here's what we recommend!

Samsung Galaxy S8

When it comes to pixel density, screen brightness, and a rock solid Android phone, you're not going to do much better than the Galaxy S8. It's an all-around great phone, and will do you well on your journey to become a Jedi Master.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S8

Apple iPhone X

On top of being a great all-around phone, Apple's iPhone X was recently rated the best display on any phone ever! Display brightness and a great pixel density make this a solid option for battling your way through Jedi training. Just mind that price tag!

Where to buy the Apple iPhone X

HTC U11

On top of looking like something from the Star Wars universe with its crazy color-shifting backplate, the HTC U11 is packing a Super LCD display bright enough to deliver a great experience in this headset. It's a great phone, an will complement your lightsaber quite well.

Where to buy the HTC U11

Wait, some of these phones aren't on the "compatible phones" list for Star Wars: Jedi Challenges. What's up?

Lenovo has a list of compatible phones on the website for Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, but it's incomplete. In our testing we've found many different phones not on that list which work just fine inside the headset and offer a great experience.

Disney clarified this issue a little in a recent interview by saying most phones made in the last couple of years will work in the headset.

Are you ready to fight for the Jedi?

With a great phone at your side, you can join the fight in Star Wars: Jedi Challenges no matter where you are. What phone are you using with this headset? Share with us in the comments!

