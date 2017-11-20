Thanksgiving means family, and that means showing off your VR headset to all of them.

November is halfway over, and that means it's only a few weeks until the big Turkeyfest. We're talking about Thanksgiving, a holiday about food, family, football, and spending the day with relatives you may not have seen since last Christmas. To help while away the hours between arriving and sitting down to devour dinner, bringing your Gear VR or Daydream along to show off what VR can do is an awesome idea.

So we've put together a list of the best apps to share with everyone this Thanksgiving. From Football to space, there's a little bit of everything here.

NFL on NextVR

NextVR has a partnership with the NFL, and this year they're offering highlights from select games during the season. So far there are three games that have clips available, two from October, as well as the Cowboys and Falcons game that aired on November 12, 2017. It delivers the best chunks of these games, rather than trying to deliver everything that happened.

If you want to introduce an NFL fan to VR, this is a great way to do it. The clips are short and sweet making them instantly shareable, and easy to let multiple people take a look and enjoy what they see.

See at Play Store

See at Windows Store

See at Oculus

See at PlayStation

Macy's Parade Studio Tour on YouTube

Every year the holiday season rises to a fever pitch on Thanksgiving, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is what kicks it all off. While there are always hosts and musical acts, the gigantic balloons really steal the show. Last year Macy's released a multipart 360-degree series of videos that bring you inside the Parade Studio.

This series brings you behind the scenes showing every step of the process. You get 360-degree access to float designs, production, workshop, all the way to paint and balloons. While this series did come out last year, it's still a lot of fun to look behind the scenes, especially if you're a big fan of the Parade.

See on YouTube

Keep Talking and nobody explodes

While 360-degree videos are awesome for a one on one experience, getting everybody involved in the fun can be a better way to keep everyone occupied. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a great game, especially if you've only got one headset that you want to share with everyone.

One person wears the headset and has to disarm a bomb in front of them, but they have no manual. It's up to the other players out in the real world to read the bomb defusing manual and explain what the player in VR needs to do. There are several different bombs you could be faced with, and it's pretty easy to pick up which makes it fun for new and experienced VR players. By integrating players both in the real world and in VR, it makes sure nobody is left out of the fun.

See at Steam

See at PlayStation

See at Oculus

See at Play Store

Eve: Gunjack

Sometimes you want to show off how much fun a game can be in VR, and with it's short but fantastically fun arcade-style gameplay, Eve: Gunjack is perfect for the job. Gunjack puts you in the cockpit defending your mining platform from increasingly dangerous waves of enemies. You are the only thing standing between the mining platform and annihilation, and it's part of the EVE science fiction universe.

It's a ton of fun with short but intense levels making it great it someone wants to see what a single player game looks like. It's also familiar play style to gamers young and old since it primarily involves shooting anything that moves. The Gameplay is ridiculously easy to pick up, and since levels are broken up in an arcade style it's easy for players to jump in and out of VR in an attempt to beat each other's scores.

See at Steam

See at PlayStation

See at Oculus for Rift

See at Oculus for Gear VR

Journey to the edge of space

One of the best parts of VR is being to experience things you'd never be able to otherwise. With Journey to the edge of space, you travel from the ground up and up into the atmosphere. You'll watch along as you travel up nearly 90,000 feet in all, seeing the world from an angle they've never seen before.

Journey to the edge of space is a 360-degree video available on YouTube, that is perfect for giving someone that wide-eyed wonder that makes VR so special. If you want to show someone what your headset can really show them, this is a perfect one to check out.

See at YouTube

Google Spotlight Story: Pearl

Google's Spotlight Stories bring together gorgeous animation, with great soundtracks, to bring special stories to life. If you're the type who likes an emotional punch to the gut, then Pearl is definitely a video worth sharing. It tells the story of a man and his daughter, from inside their car as they crisscross the country chasing their dreams.

It's a beautiful experience, both to look at and it listen to. This story was a 2017 Emmy Award Winner for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Story Telling, and it's easy to see why. If you want to share an emotional experience in VR that revolves around love, family, and dreams, this is definitely the one to do it with.

See at YouTube

Will you be sharing?

Thanksgiving is a holiday where we spend time with family and friends, being thankful for what we have at the end of another year. However it seems there's always a bit of downtime between the activities earlier in the day, and the feast that finishes things off. That's why it's a great time to break out your VR headset, and share it with all of your favorite people. Is there an app or experience you'll be showing off at Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments below!