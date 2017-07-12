What are the best shooters for VR?

One of the biggest genres in console and PC gaming is the shooter – an instantly recognizable concept with wide appeal. This appeal has also extended to virtual reality, putting players right into the center of the battle zone.

There are plenty of shooters on all VR platforms, but here are the ones we think are best suited for your library!

Robo Recall

From the moment you jump into Robo Recall until the thrilling conclusion, you'll be laughing, sweating, and shooting. This Oculus Touch title requires quite a bit of physical movement and is best played in a room-scale setup. You can grab robots by their handles, dismember them, and toss their arms back at other robots, you can deflect bullets, and you can teleport around, dealing damage as you go.

With an arcade mode and leaderboard, as well as full mod support, there's a ton of content here after you've finished the storyline. If you love tongue-in-cheek shooters, check this one out today.

Farpoint

Farpoint is one of the most-anticipated games for PlayStation VR, and it seems to have mostly lived up to the hype. You can use your PSVR Move controllers, but you can also grab an Aim controller that imitates the stock of a rifle and provides superior aiming.

Farpoint drops you off on a desolate planet, where it's up to you to find a few missing crewmates. With detailed gunplay, horrific insect enemies, and a compelling storyline, Farpoint is a killer shooter for PSVR.

The Brookhaven Experiment

From the moment you start The Brookhaven Experiment, it's instantly clear that the experience isn't designed for the faint hearted. If you're afraid of the dark, struggle under pressure or just hate rabid zombies, The Brookhaven Experiment can be one of the most immersive but terrifying experiences no matter the platform.

The game releases zombies in waves and using your chosen equipment, you must attempt to repel their attack. Zombies come in all shapes and sizes, varying from human-like creatures to eight-foot tall behemoths. The Brookhaven Experiment, one of the first VR games that left me feeling truly in danger, is available for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR.

Drop Dead

Drop Dead is one of the best shooters for Gear VR. While other game of similar ilk are repetitive and lack immersion, this shooter puts you behind an enormous arsenal of weapons and lets you move through a world filled with brain-hungry undead.

Play with either the trackpad or the gamepad thanks to the smart HUD design, and enjoy the comical story and simple, fun gameplay that will make you want to come back again and again.

Onward

Onward is a first-person shooter that stands out from the existing library of virtual reality titles, built entirely on the concept of player vs. player combat. Military simulators are relatively common in PC gaming, but Onward is the first notable attempt to bring the experience to the HTC Vive.

Similar to other military simulators, gameplay is relatively slow-paced at times, with short bursts of action. This places an emphasis on strategy and coordination with your team. The game's voice chat is automatically enabled through the HTC Vive's inbuilt microphone, to promote communication with your squad. Not only is Onward a great standalone shooter, but also a compelling social experience.

SUPERHOT VR

If you've already tried SUPERHOT, you know what a thrill it is to plan an attack while time is frozen and then carry it out like a master assassin. The experience is only heightened in VR, especially with motion controllers. The art style is unique, and if you like violence, this should be at the top of your list.

The devs created this game anew for VR, so don't worry about it feeling like a shoddy port — this is the real deal.

Damaged Core

Damaged Core is a first-person shooter exclusively for the Oculus Rift, and is overall one of the best Rift games you can buy.

The campaign, which lasts over 10 hours, throws you up against an evil robot army that wants to destroy the fleshy meatbags known as humans. Damaged Core has an interesting premise that lets you teleport from robot to robot, take over their systems, and use their weapons against other robots. The result is a fast-paced, exhilarating shooter that you won't want to put down.

Raw Data

For fans of futuristic first-person shooters, Raw Data offers some of the most invigorating and engaging gunplay for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. The game is still in Early Access, but there have been some major updates along the way, bringing both new content and a ton of fixes.

Taking on the role of an ambitious hacker, Raw Data pits waves of humanoid robots against the player. These security forces escalate in waves, as your data extraction slowly progresses. The game also has an additional multiplayer mode, which offers similar action alongside a cooperative buddy. With a PVP mode in the works, Raw Data is coming along nicely.

The Arcslinger

As far as Daydream View games go, The Arcslinger is a wild, wacky, Western shooter with a whole host of interesting characters and thrilling gameplay. Use the Daydream Controller as your six-shooter as you blast your way through a well-written story — the greatest warrior in the land is no longer around and it's up to you, his squire, to save the town from baddies.

Space Pirate Trainer

For those with a sweet spot for retro shooters, Space Pirate Trainer provides the perfect trip down memory lane. With its vibrant aesthetic and arcade approach to gameplay, the game delivers robust and engaging gun mechanics.

The game unleashes droids and as a space pirate, you must repel the waves of enemies. Armed with a varied arsenal of weapons and gadgets, players must shoot down the droids while dodging their attacks. Oh, yeah — the soundtrack is brilliant.

Arizona Sunshine

There's been a lot of hype around Arizona Sunshine, and for good reason. The graphics are gorgeous, the guns handle realistically, and the zombies are terrifying. Unlike many other zombie shooters where you're stuck in a small area defending a makeshift camp from waves of enemies, here you're actually exploring and scavenging the aftermath of an apocalypse. Toss in quality voice-acting and some much-needed humor, and you have one of the best VR games yet to be released.

