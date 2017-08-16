What experience should I use to test out WebVR?

WebVR is an open standard for creating web-based VR experiences. Developers can create basically anything they want, and these creations then run in a web browser, including Edge and Chrome. Mozilla Firefox just received full WebVR support as well, so to celebrate, we've rounded up some of the best WebVR experiences we've come across so far.

Collections of WebVR experiences

WebVR is picking up steam, and there are plenty of experiences, both good and bad. A lot of these experiences are gathered into collections around the web. Here's where you can find some of the best.

Best WebVR experiences

To narrow it down even further, here are some of the best single WebVR experiences we've come across so far. For maximum fun, try them out in a head-mounted display.

The Musical Forest

There's nothing too in-depth about The Musical Forest, but it has a certain charm that keeps us coming back for more. There are a bunch of floating shapes in a cartoon forest, and you can move them around to whatever order you'd like using your motion controllers.

When you tap them, they each make a different noise, sort of like an odd-looking keyboard. It's fun to create music here, no matter how weird your song ends up sounding.

Try The Musical Forest now!

A-Blast

Two laser pistols, floating targets, and some cool music — this is A-Blast. As far as first-person WebVR shooters go, this is number one. Floating faces rise from below your command station, and you must shoot them before they can shoot you.

You have five lives, and when they run out, your score (if high enough) is added to the hall of fame. If you're playing this one on Rift or Vive, your motion controllers can be used to handle the laser pistols.

Try A-Blast now!

A-Painter

A-Painter is similar to Tilt Brush in that it gives you a set of tools in which you can create art in a 3D space. Compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, your motion controllers are neatly mapped out with tools for easy access. It's quite fleshed out, it's a fun way to express yourself, and it's totally free.

If you've never tried painting in 3D, give it a try now. It's a completely different experience, one that will have your head working in new ways.

Try A-Painter now!

Konterball

Table tennis against online opponents. Need we say more? This simple WebVR game has a certain level of difficulty that we can't stop trying to master.

When you aren't playing against actual opponents by means of a shared code, you can prop one side of the table up and practice, just like Forrest Gump. Once you think your skills are honed — you really have to angle your shots to get some spin on them — jump into a game and see how you fare.

Try Konterball now!

Spot-the-Bot

As long as you have a willing friend to play with you, Spot-the-Bot can be a ton of fun. One player dons the VR headset, while the other loads the experience on a computer or phone. Each of you chooses your role, and one of you is shown a code that the other player has to enter. You're then joined up in the same game, and the fun can begin.

The game starts off easy. The player in VR is given instruction by the other player on what the bot looks like. It's up to the VR player to identify the bot so that you can to extend your playing time. Bots keep getting harder to spot, so don't expect to just fly right through this one. It's great fun for a couple of friends, or even as a party game while a group is hanging out.

Try Spot-the-Bot now!

Tabel

Eavesdropping? Climate change? Fine food at a fancy restaurant? Tabel isn't the same as the other experiences found in this list. There are no high scores, no opponents, and no objectives. You're seated in a restaurant, waiting for a friend to join you, surrounded by "several well-known people" who don't want their picture taken.

It's up to you to eavesdrop on each table. Audio fades in and out as you move your head, giving the impression that you're actually focusing on a certain table's conversation. It's terrible fun just sitting, watching, and listening to the happenings at this fine restaurant, and you'll want to go back and hear every last bit from each table.

Try Tabel now!

