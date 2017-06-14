These were the biggest announcements for the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and PSVR at E3 2017.

The leading video game show of the year, E3, is currently underway in Los Angeles. Various press conferences have already outlined upcoming projects among top publishers in the industry and virtual reality continues to be a growing trend. Despite VR having a reduced presence in comparison to last year's show, owners of the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PSVR all have titles to look forward to. We've rounded up the biggest VR game announcements from E3 2017.

Fallout 4 VR (HTC Vive)

While Fallout 4 VR made its initial debut as a part of E3 2016, this year the title made a comeback, headlining Bethesda's VR efforts. The publisher has previously emphasized its commitment to delivering complete VR gaming experiences and Fallout 4's upcoming HTC Vive release proves exactly that.

Although the game is separate from 2015's PC release, Fallout 4 VR includes all of the content from the core package. Iconic franchise features such as "V.A.T.S.," crafting and deep quests all make a return with a new angle in virtual reality. Surprisingly, all of Fallout 4's controls have managed to be converted over the HTC Vive in what appears to be a remarkably smooth experience. For now, Fallout 4 seems to be exclusive to the HTC Vive out of the box, with no current plans to expand to other platforms.

DOOM VFR (HTC Vive, PSVR)

Also showcased as a part of Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference was DOOM VFR – a virtual reality conversion of 2016's hit first-person shooter, DOOM. Like Fallout 4, DOOM VFR encapsulates all that's great about the original version of the game, with some minor tweaks to best suit virtual reality.

You'll be getting the same towering monsters, same big guns, and all the chaos – only this time more immersive than before. Although we have some concerns surrounding how DOOM's fast pace merges with VR, the game looks promising in its current state, to say the least. DOOM VFR is on track for both an HTC Vive and PSVR release later this year.

Mario Kart Arcade GP VR (HTC Vive)

If we expected any big companies to get behind virtual reality this year, the last on that list would be Nintendo. Nevertheless, we've clearly been proven wrong, with the upcoming release of Mario Kart Arcade GP VR. Taking advantage of the HTC Vive, Vive Trackers, and a bespoke wheel accessory, the game looks to be a tense and immersive take on Nintendo's iconic racing series.

Don't get too excited though - Mario Kart Arcade GP VR will be initially rolling out exclusively in VR arcades across Tokyo, with no current plans for a wider consumer release. However, just knowing that Mario Kart is available in VR somewhere across the world is pretty damn cool on its own.

Transference (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PSVR)

Virtual reality was a predictable aspect of Ubisoft's E3 press conference, continuing to reaffirm its position as one of the few publishers heavily invested in virtual reality. However, after recent VR hits like "Eagle Flight" and "Star Trek Bridge Crew," its latest title Transference looks to offer a much more unique experience.

Created in collaboration with Elijah Wood, Transference appears to take a much more artistic and creative approach to virtual reality experiences. Supposedly blurring the lines between film, traditional virtual reality experiences, and the real world, the game could be an interesting adventure when it drops in early 2018.

The Inpatient (PSVR)

While Supermassive Games' Until Dawn has already received a PSVR spin-off, The Inpatient ditches the on-rails shooter gameplay for a story-driven experience. The upcoming prequel to Until Dawn is expected to place a heavier focus on both narrative and horror while staying true to the tone and events of the franchise.

Aside from its unsettling atmosphere, the game's initial reveal trailer doesn't disclose a huge amount on what to expect from the final experience. However, as with any horror game's asylum, we can guarantee Blackwood Sanatorium won't be the friendliest place to visit in virtual reality.

Moss (PSVR)

From ex-Bungie developers, Moss was another surprise announcement from Sony's E3 showcase, following a mouse on his adventures through ancient temples and ruins. Bringing together both puzzle gameplay and exploration-driven adventure elements, Moss is another promising addition coming for the PSVR lineup.

While it's unclear how VR will exactly affect gameplay, it should make for an interesting twist on the action-platformer genre. The game is yet to get a release date, but in the meantime make sure to check out its adorable new trailer.

Skyrim VR (PSVR)

Although both Fallout 4 and DOOM we saw virtual reality debuts as a part of Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference, the publisher's largest franchise, The Elder Scrolls, was entirely absent from this push. An unexpected debut of Skyrim VR took to the stage among Sony's PSVR offerings – with a full-scale VR adaptation like the publisher's other upcoming VR titles. The game will also pack Skyrim's Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn DLCs, included as a part of the $60 package.

At this point in time, it's currently unclear whether Skyrim VR will be coming to other virtual reality platforms. Up until now, Bethesda has pushed its efforts toward the HTC Vive, so a PC release isn't entirely out of the question.

