Yes, but it's a bit complicated.

Twitch streaming is now an integral part of modern gaming and as such any chance to stream new or unique content is going to be worthwhile for any streamer. There are a lot of fun, interesting apps and games available for Daydream that would be worth streaming and with a little leg work you should be able to get a great stream running.

Ok, so what do I need?

It's complicated, but with the right equipment it is doable. Obviously you will need a Daydream viewer, I used the old one but it will work just as well, if not better with the new one as it has a handy heatsink for longer game sessions. You will also need a Daydream compatible phone, currently there are 15 phones you can use with it, and the chances are you already have one. The Pixels, The Samsung S8's, and some Motorola and LG phones, are all Daydream ready and as they are the cutting edge of android devices you probably own one already.

Now things get a little more technical. You will need a HDMI passthrough streaming module. We are currently using an Elgato game capture HD60, a super simple capture card that plugs into your USB and allows streaming to multiple streaming service. Lastly you will need a Chromecast, any of them seem to work but the Chromecast Ultra has an ethernet port to allow faster streaming of your game.

How do I put it together?

There are several steps to make this work. You will need to download the Elgato streaming software from their website and plug the Elgato into your PC. Unfortunately, this setup doesn't seem to work with the Mac so it will have to be a windows pc or laptop but once it's plugged in it's ready to find an input, and that input is the Chromecast. The Chromecast plugs into the Elgato input and the supplied HDMI cable plugs into the output port and into your TV.

Once the Chromecast is powered up and showing on your pc screen you can take the next step. Casting your Daydream to your Chromecast is very simple, we even made a how to for you. Once you are done you will see your Daydream home screen on your PC and that's it! You are ready to start your stream.

So I'm ready to stream?

Yes you are! the Elgato system is fairly intuitive and the sign in system to get twitch up and running is easy as pie. You will need to use an external microphone if you want to have vocal audio and a lot of the Daydream apps don't allow streaming of sound for some reason. It's frustrating but you can still play a lot of fun games through this system. Once you are ready to stream just hit the stream button and make sure to hit the voice capture button as well, otherwise you will have a silent stream like I did on my first try!

Now you are streaming you may want to check out one of our articles about Twitch streaming in the PSVR, it's not quite the same as the Daydream but it gives you some solid tips on how to stream in VR successfully.

Are you streaming your Daydream games?

What do you think? Is streaming your Daydream to Twitch something worth your time? What games would you like to see streamed if you could? Let us know on the comments!