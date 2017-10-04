VR becomes an inclusive experience with casting

Google Daydream has spent the last year delivering excellent VR experiences for your headset. However sharing those experiences with friends was harder than it needed to be, since there wasn't an easy way to show them what you were seeing in real time. That's all started changing today, with the rollout of Chromecast support for your Daydream headset. We've got the details on why this is awesome, and how to enable Casting with your headset!

Why would I want to?

Playing VR is tons of fun, but it can be a solitary activity, which isn't much fun when you have friends over. However, with the update that allows casting, you'll be able to share your adventures with friends on the TV screen. This means that showing off VR, or letting your friends see the monster that you are screaming at, becomes much easier. Group games like "Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes" also become more fun in a group dynamic since you can now see everything going on.

How do I do It?

While the update for Chromecast has started to roll out, it isn't available for everyone quite yet. Keep an eye out, as there isn't any kind of notification to let you know when this new feature becomes available. Instead, you'll see an update to your VR services. Once that update hits you can put your phone into Daydream View as normal and calibrate the remote. Once you are on the Home screen you will see a new cast icon at the bottom of the screen, click that and it will give you the choice of which screen to cast to. Pick the one you want and you are good to go.

Step By Step

Update VR Services on your phone. Put your device in the Daydream Viewer. Calibrate the Remote. Click the Cast button at the bottom of the screen. Select which Chromecast to stream to.

Questions?

Folks have been asking when Casting would finally come to Daydream, and now it's here. Do you plan on sharing your adventures in VR by casting? Are you excited for this update? Let us know about it in the comments below!