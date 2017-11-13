PlayStation VR has some fantastic games coming to get excited about!

After a year PlayStation VR is off to a great start with tons of great games already available. Of course, the best is yet to come, and there are some fantastic games that are going to be making their debut on the platform soon. With so many excellent titles to get distracted by, we've collected the games that we're most excited about. Some of these will be appearing on the PlayStation store in the next few weeks, while we're still a few months out from others releasing.

Let's take a look at what's coming!

Moss

Quill is an adorable little mouse, who has dreamed of greatness outside the confines of her quiet village. When she finds a mysterious stone, it awakens an old magic and has an ancient evil reaching for her village, and her family that lives within it. She'll be set on an adventure greater than anything she's ever dreamt of if she wants to save her Uncle, and stop what's been woken up.

Moss looks like it's going to deliver gorgeous visuals and an epic adventure. You'll need to heal your allies, interact with the environment, battle enemies, and solve puzzles if you want to succeed during this grand adventure you've been set on the path of.

Moss is slated for release in February of 2018.

Preorder at PlayStation

The Inpatient

During Inpatient you play as an amnesiac who is in residence at a Sanatorium in the 1950s. The newest offering from SuperMassive Games, it's directly linked to Until Dawn and has you trying to remember who you are before it's too late. There's something hinky going on here, and you'll need to try and uncover the mystery as you play.

There aren't a ton of details about exactly what the gameplay will look like, but we know this much. It looks terrifying, and it takes place in a Sanatorium where something terrible either has happened or is happening. Atmospheric, with a strong story, it looks like a fantastically frightening experience.

Inpatient is slated for release on November 21, 2017.

Preorder at PlayStation

Final Fantasy XV: Monster of the Deep

Final Fantasy XV released late in 2016, revitalizing the Final Fantasy games and letting thousands of new fan enjoy the series for the first time. One of the most enjoyable aspects of the game was the fishing mini-game, and now it's getting its very own release as a full game. You'll get to build yourself an avatar and then go fishing with Noctis, Prompto, Gladioljus, and Ignis.

Of course, it's not all small fish and trout. There are some truly monstrous things hanging out in the water, and you'll need to catch them. This title is exclusive to PlayStation VR and will finally be making its debut.

Monsters of the deep is slated for release on November 21, 2017.

Preorder at PlayStation

Skyrim VR

When it comes to epic landscapes, big stories, and more options than you can shake a stick at, Skyrim is a great example. Until now there hasn't been anything close to this big of a game available in VR, but now Skyrim itself is coming to PlayStation VR. With so much content here, this is little you can't do. There is magic, Dragonborn abilities, multiple quest lines for different careers, and hundreds of miles to traverse, caverns to raid and ruins to infiltrate.

Skyrim VR gives you access to the full game in all of its epic fantasy glory, letting you pick what kind of adventure you want to enjoy. A full RPG in VR, with more to do than can be done in any reasonable amount of time, this is going to be one of the biggest VR games to look forward to in the near future.

Skyrim VR is slated for release on November 17, 2017.

Preorder at PlayStation

What are you looking forward to?

There are dozens of amazing new games coming to PlayStation VR, but these were the titles that we are the most excited about here at VRHeads. Are you excited about these titles, or is there another game that you're anxiously awaiting? Let us know about it in the comments below.