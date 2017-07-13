What is Chromecast for Gear VR?

Back in May 2017, Oculus announced that they were toying with Gear VR support for Chromecast, and gamers rejoiced. Now it would be even easier to play awesome group games like "Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes" or to show off just how awesome a particular game or experience is when you only have one headset. However, there wasn't anything resembling a timeline on when we were to expect this update; only news that the update would be rolling out slowly.

For some folks, this update has already hit, and we're excited to fill you in!

Chromecast support tries to hide from you

I've been waiting with bated breath for this update to hit my phone — especially because I love horror games and my partner likes laughing at me when he watches my reactions — and though there have been plenty of updates that have hit since May, I never noticed that handy Chromecast button appear when I opened the Oculus app. That was at least until late last night when I opened my Library from within the Oculus app. Wham! The Chromecast button appeared and was entirely functional.

Once I started casting to my television, I could navigate through the Oculus app without a problem, but the Chromecast button doesn't appear on every screen within the app. You need to be in the Library, Events, Friends, or More tabs in order for the Chromecast button to show up. When it does appear, you'll notice it in the upper-right corner of your screen. Like usual, all you need to do is tap that button, and then choose which device you want to cast to. From there you're good to go, and when you put on your headset, everyone else in the room can see your adventures on the television.

Just remember that the Chromecast icon will only appear if you have a Chromecast plugged in and hooked up within range. If you unplug your Chromecast, the icon won't appear, and you won't be able to cast.

What if I don't see the icon for Chromecast in my Gear VR Library?

Not everybody has received the update to Oculus software quite yet. If you haven't gotten the update, the Chromecast icon just won't appear. While some users do have access to casting, it's part of a slow rollout. What this means is that the update will be coming in phases, and not everyone will get access all at once.

When it does hit, you should see an update to the Oculus system software. While there's no way to tell if the update you are getting is for Chromecast support, all you need to do is open up your Library. If you've gotten the update in question, the icon will appear in the upper-right corner of your screen.

Questions?

Do you still have questions about Chromecast for Gear VR? Have you received this update yet? Let us know in the comments below!