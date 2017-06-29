How do I fix my Daydream controller?

There isn't a lot that can go wrong with Google Daydream, due in no small part to the way it gets used, but when something does happen it's usually a problem with the controller. This tiny accessory is a Bluetooth controller with directional sensors so Daydream knows where it is positioned in space, and while that's incredibly cool it also means Bluetooth bugs can mess up a gaming session.

Here's how to deal with the most common Daydream controller issues, so you're quickly able to jump back into your VR world!

My pointer aim isn't accurate

Your Daydream headset and the direction it thinks the controller is pointing have lost sync, which means you're pointing the controller forward and the light beam is off somewhere else. There's no need to play through the pain, you can quickly reset your Daydream orientation no matter what app you are in.

To reset your Daydream controller orientation:

Look straight ahead, pointing your VR headset forward Raise your Daydream controller up, pointed straight in front of you Hold down the Home button for three seconds

This will reset the orientation of both your controller and your headset, aligning everything in front of you. From here, you should be able to continue playing without alignment issues!

Daydream says "We're having difficulty finding your controller" during startup

The first thing Daydream does when you start up a VR app or game is try to connect to the controller. This happens when you press and hold the Home button on the controller, like the instructions say when looking into the headset. Occasionally, you'll see an error telling you the controller can't be found. As long as your Daydream controller has been recently charged, all this really means is your controller is taking longer than usual to connect.

To connect your Daydream controller:

Ensure your Daydream controller pulses when you press the Home button Press and hold the Home button for five seconds Release the Home button and repeat up to five times

The act of releasing the home button and starting again ensures your Daydream controller continues to attempt pairing with your phone. As long as you are using the controller included with your Daydream headset, the pairing will happen within a few seconds after using the above steps.

My Daydream controller is paired but refuses to connect

If your controller is completely unresponsive, you may need to start fresh. This isn't something that happens often, but if something goes seriously wrong with your Daydream controller you may need to force it to unpair from your phone so you can reconnect it as though it were a new controller.

Before you consider this move:

Ensure your controller has been charged

Force close your Daydream app and try connecting again

Reboot your phone

If none of the above has allowed the Daydream controller to reconnect to your phone so you can enjoy Daydream experiences, it's time to force unpair and start again.

To force unpair your Daydream controller:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth Tap the cog next to Daydream controller in your Paired Devices list Tap Forget Open the Daydream app and go to Settings Tap Pair new controller Hold down the Home button on your controller until pairing is complete

Once the pairing has been completed, you'll be able to return to Daydream and enjoy!

My Daydream controller won't pair

If your controller won't pair, there are a few things to check. First, make sure the controller is fully charged, and that is close to your phone when you are trying to pair it. Restarting your phone can also clear up issues that would prevent your devices from syncing properly. Then, if you are still having trouble, reset the Daydream controller:

Plug the Daydream controller into a USB cable Press the App and Home buttons at the same time

Finally, uninstalling the Daydream and VR Services from the Google Play Store and reinstalling them can help if all else fails.

Questions?

