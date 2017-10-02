Do I really need to spend $$$ to get a new PSVR? Let's see.

The newest edition of PlayStation VR has been announced, bringing a new version of the headset that millions of people already love into your living room. There aren't many details yet, but we've got everything you need to know right here!

Whats new?

The new PSVR, model number CUH-ZVR2, has some new design tweaks and new headphones but the big difference is the HDR pass-through. This will determine whether you need an upgrade or not. You can find everything we know about the new PSVR at our article by Russell Holly.

What Makes an Upgrade Worthwhile?

Most of the reason to upgrade to the new PSVR is the HDR pass-through technology but here are the bullet points as to what features you will need to make it worthwhile.

Do you have a PS4 Pro?

While there are games out there that will run HDR on a normal PS4 to get the full experience you will need to own the PS4 Pro and an Enhanced edition of certain game titles. If you don't have the PS4 Pro then there is no need at this point to upgrade.

The HDR Pass-through is to allow you to watch and play HDR games on your HDR TV without having to disconnect your PSVR to do it, which you currently have to. That leads us to our next big point.

Do you have an HDR TV?

While 4K TVs are becoming more common in the market HDR is still a fairly recent technology. Chances are you don't own an HDR TV as yet so don't need the PSVR upgrade right now. If you are in the market for a new TV then definitely think about getting yourself a 4K HDR TV to help you in the future though

If you do own an HDR TV then the new PSVR may well be a worthy upgrade, but only if you have the PS4 already. The two really are needed to make this a worthwhile purchase.

So you are Saying don't Upgrade?

We aren't saying don't upgrade, we are saying if you don't meet the 2 conditions above the upgrade won't benefit you in any meaningful way. Now if your PSVR is worse for wear or you want the shiny new shape, although it's not much different but, could be more comfortable, or those excellent looking new earbuds, an upgrade may be worth your time.

The prices are said to be the same as the original PSVR bundles so if you are upgrading you know how much it will cost you. We recommend finding the standalone bundle, you don't need new move controllers or camera, just the Headset.

What if I don't have a PSVR yet?

Perfect! wait for this one! If you are thinking of purchasing your first PSVR then waiting for this may not be a bad idea. It will future proof you for a little while and the new Headphones really do look great.

What do you think about the new PSVR? Is this really worth upgrading to? Let us know in the comments how you feel.