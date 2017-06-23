It's like Siri, only with torpedoes.

Ubisoft and Intel have partnered up to add voice commands to Star Trek: Bridge Crew, which means you can control your AI crewmates with your voice and actually get results when you get tired of shouting at humans who probably aren't listening very well.

This update works for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR all the same way, so we've assembled this quick little guide to show you how to issue commands and the complete list of commands you can issue to really complete the Bridge Crew experience. Enjoy!

How to issue voice commands

Each of the control layouts for Star Trek: Bridge Crew has now been updated with a Command function. When you hold this button down, you'll be able to speak a command and have the game hear you. Once you have finished speaking the command, release the button, and the AI crew will respond. If the command was understood, you'll see immediate action to execute your command. If the command was not understood, you'll be asked to repeat the command.

All of the commands work in a Solo mission with a full AI crew, but several commands will not work even if you only have one more human on the Bridge.

Speech accuracy is a bit of a mixed bag with a lot of variables. If it's noisy where you are, or if someone else is speaking, the voice commands are a lot less likely to work. There are occasionally delays in between pressing the Command button and the system actually listening as well, so you need to be patient if you want the command to actually be registered. A good way to make sure this isn't a problem is to start your command by addressing the individual crew member. For example, all you really need to say is "full stop" to get the Helm to stop your ship but if you say "Helm, full stop" the command has a higher accuracy rate because the first word didn't actually matter to the voice recognition engine.

Whether you're onboard the Aegis or the Enterprise, there's a visual cue on the Bridge to confirm the system is actually listening to you. On the Aegis, this appears in the display between Helm and Tactical. On the Enterprise, you'll see lights just below the main view screen. Both light up green to confirm the system is listening, and orange to confirm the command is being processed.

What commands can you issue?

For the most part, you can speak all of the same commands you could give shortcuts for as Captain previously. Instead of pressing a button and navigating a menu now, you just hold the button down and speak. It's a little more natural feeling, and there are several commands added to make you feel a little more like you're actually a Starfleet Captain.

All of the commands work in a Solo mission with a full AI crew, but several commands will not work even if you only have one more human on the Bridge. Most of these commands are the "team" commands, where multiple stations are working together to accomplish a task. Here's a list of every command we've confirmed so far, and the environments they are confirmed to work in.

Voice Command Solo Co-Op Red Alert ✔️ ✔️ Stand Down Red Alert ✔️ ✔️ Engage ✔️ ✔️ Make It So ✔️ ✔️ Damage Report ✔️ ✔️ On Screen ✔️ ✔️ Punch it ✔️ ✔️ Reduce Signature ✔️ ❌ Engage Target ✔️ ❌ Analyze Target ✔️ ✔️ Prepare Warp ✔️ ❌ Prepare Impulse ✔️ ❌ Full Speed ✔️ ✔️ Half Speed ✔️ ✔️ Quarter Speed ✔️ ✔️ Full Stop ✔️ ✔️ Approach Target ✔️ ✔️ Move to Intercept ✔️ ✔️ Avoid Target ✔️ ✔️ Power to Engines ✔️ ✔️ Power to Shields ✔️ ✔️ Power to Weapons ✔️ ✔️ Balance Power ✔️ ✔️ Balanced Repair ✔️ ✔️ Repair Sensors ✔️ ✔️ Repair Engines ✔️ ✔️ Repair Shields ✔️ ✔️ Repair Phasers ✔️ ✔️ Repair Torpedoes ✔️ ✔️ Repair Warp Core ✔️ ✔️ Scan Target ✔️ ✔️ Raise/Lower Shields ✔️ ✔️ Fire Phasers ✔️ ✔️ Arm Torpedoes ✔️ ✔️ Fire Torpedoes ✔️ ✔️ Disrupt Weapons ✔️ ✔️ Disrupt Shields ✔️ ✔️ Disrupt Engines ✔️ ✔️ Disrupt Comms ✔️ ✔️

Have you found any commands we've missed? Are you a big fan of these new voice commands? Sound off in the comments!