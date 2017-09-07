What do I need to know about Doom VFR?

Doom is coming to VR, bringing all of the heart pounding, flesh shredding, gun blasting glory to your HTC Vive or PlayStation VR. We got a trailer from E3 back in June announcing the game, but that's never enough information to get you by. That's why we've collected everything you need to know about Doom VFR before it releases!

See at Steam

How will Doom VFR differ from Doom?

The big difference between normal Doom and Doom VFR is when, and who you are playing. In Doom VFR you play a scientist who was killed during the original invasion of Mars. They are resurrected — in a sense — with their consciousness implanted in an artificial intelligence which has the ability to take control of any robot on the station.

Instead of just mowing through enemies relentlessly, there is a bit of a different pace with Doom VFR. You'll still be thrashing enemies as you clean up the station, and additionally, you'll also be working to put the station back into some semblance of order.

This means that rather than inhabiting the same body for the entirety of the game like the original, you'll be jumping into a variety of different robots littered through the station. This includes even the robots you wouldn't expect, like Merchants or a tiny "Doomba" used for specific parts of the game.

What type of movement does Doom VFR use?

Doom VFR employs a transportation movement system. You'll use either the buttons, or the trigger on your left controller in order to control the teleportation, and rather than taking away from the flow of the game it seems to add to it. You'll find then when aiming to teleport that time slows down a bit, making it easier to plan your attack out so that you aren't caught off guard by a beastie at an inopportune moment.

This slow down for movement also allows you to fire off high-risk shots, like a shotgun to the face of the baddie in front of you, before leaping back to a safer distance. There's also the new addition of 'Telefragging'. Unlike the original Doom which gave you an option for a Glory Kill by finishing off a weakened opponent with a melee attack, Doom VFR has added a way for you to get those epic kills in VR.

When an enemy becomes staggered, you'll be able to teleport inside of them blowing them up in the process. It isn't quite as brutal as the original, but teleporting and then watching chunks of monster go flying from a success telefrag is entirely worth it.

What systems will Doom VFR be available on?

For now it looks like Doom VFR will be releasing on the HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR. There hasn't been any word yet on whether we can expect to see a release onto Oculus Rift down the line, but if that changes we'll be sure to let you know!

What is the gameplay like?

While the original Doom was fast paced and chaotic, Doom VFR takes a slightly different approach. Don't fear, the universe is just as bloody and raw as you remember it, but this time it's built for VR. Thanks to the teleportation system being quick, you'll be able to bounce around rapidly murdering your enemies with a slightly more strategic feel to it than the original game or it's 2016 reboot.

Additionally, while about 80% of the game is dedicated to driving through the nasties currently inhabiting your station, there is also a small part of the game that will have players entering small spaces as a Doomba, to complete puzzles.

How much will Doom VFR cost, when is it available, and where can I buy it?

DOOM VFR is currently available for pre-order on Steam for $29.99 with a release date of December 1, 2017. You'll be able to purchase it through outlets like Amazon or Gamestop once the game is fully released.

See at Steam See at PlayStation