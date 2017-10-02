PhoneCast VR lets you watch movies from your favorite media apps while using Gear VR.

Samsung's Gear VR can take you on adventures, but sometimes all you want to do is settle in and watch a good movie. It used to be that you could only watch movies and videos through specific apps, but now that list has grown much, much, larger. Samsung PhoneCast VR is a new app that lets you watch movies from your favorite apps on a giant screen while in VR.

We've got everything you need to know to get the most out of PhoneCast VR right here!

See Samsung PhoneCast VR at Oculus

What is PhoneCast VR?

Samsung PhoneCast VR is a new app that allows you to enjoy your favorite media apps, like Hulu or Crackle, from within VR. It delivers a huge, 200-inch screen that can be tweaked and adjusted while you catch up on your favorite television shows.

When you open up PhoneCast VR, you'll be welcomed by a quaint little picnic area, with a screen that pops up once you choose a compatible app to watch your media on. One of the greatest bits about PhoneCast VR is that this app is absolutely free. While certain apps may require a subscription fee, you'll never have to worry about having to pay twice.

What does PhoneCast VR do?

PhoneCast VR allows you to enjoy certain media apps on a 200-inch screen while in VR. This means that you can binge your favorite guilty pleasure shows on Hulu without ever being caught since you'll be watching from within VR.

PhoneCast only works with specific compatible apps, but the list is filled with some heavy hitters. From web videos to full movies, to cable television, they've seriously covered their bases. It's also worth noting that this is an app still in beta, which means we may well see it change drastically by the time it's stable.

What apps are supported by PhoneCast VR?

For the time being, PhoneCast VR only supports a handful of apps. However, what they've got is definitely nothing to scoff at, especially since it includes support for Xfinity, Hulu, and YouTube.

Plex

Vudu

YouTube

VLC

MX Player

Musically

Kodi

Tubi TV

DirecTV LLC

Crackle

XFINITY

Hulu

NFL

Sling TV

T-Mobile TV

go90

Epix

How big is the screen in PhoneCast VR?

When you're watching a screen in VR, the question is always how big that screen actually is. With PhoneCast VR, the screen is technically over 200 inches and set nine feet in front of the user. However, if you don't like the default size, you can always adjust it to suit your needs. In fact, you have a few options when it comes to your screen.

You can adjust the brightness, reposition where the screen sits in front of you, and so long as the app you're using supports it, PhoneCast VR works in both landscape and portrait modes.

What is Samsung Labs?

While it's true that main functionality is only available with specific compatible apps, your options open up dramatically if you opt in for Samsung Labs. This is an unstable version of the app, and you'll need to agree to some terms and conditions before you can access it. Once you do that, though, you'll be able to launch just about any app that is installed on your phone.

Of course, you'll want to keep in mind that many of these apps may have limited functionality, or may not work at all. This is an unstable feature on a beta app, but if it's what we can expect from the future, it's awesome to see.

See Samsung PhoneCast VR at Oculus

Have you tried PhoneCast VR?

PhoneCast VR is still in beta, but you can download it for free from the Oculus Store and it definitely offers a neat way to interact with some of your favorite apps. Have you tried out PhoneCast? Let us know about it in the comments below!