What's not to like about a private viewing booth you wear on your face?

Just about as soon as Gear VR became available as a household device came a very serious question: Can you watch porn in VR? We can happily answer "Yes" to that question. It's probably not the only question you have about porn in VR, though, and that's why we're here to help. Whether you're not sure what to expect, or where to find it, we've got you covered.

Accessing porn in VR

Before you can start watching porn in VR, you need to get the right apps. You aren't going to be finding any adult-themed apps or videos on the Google Play Store or the Oculus Store. The closest you'll get is using the Samsung Internet Browser for your Gear VR, which will lead you to some VR-friendly porn websites, but that experience is still somewhat incomplete in many places.

You can access apps like Fulldive which is a video platform that does have some adult content, but you aren't going to find full-blown porn this way. Instead, the first thing that you need to do is go ahead and set up a sideloader so that once you find what you're looking for, you can get right down to business.

While you can check out Mikandi, there isn't a single comprehensive store to show you all the adult apps and videos that you want. Instead, you'll need to look around a bit on the internet. A single search will hand over videos from the likes of Badoink and Kink, on top of dozens of others.

Each video that you want to watch in VR will need to be downloaded and then sideloaded onto your phone before you can enjoy them. There is already a huge variety out there, and the amount of content is growing by the day. There aren't just videos either; you can also find adult-specific apps and 360-degree videos.

Whether you're looking for full-on porn videos that you can download to your phone, or just a risque app to enjoy for a little while, you have options when it comes to porn for Gear VR. While it may sound complicated to get to, it's actually far easier to access than you might be envisioning. You also have options as to how you view the content that you've been looking for, putting the power of how you enjoy your porn right at your fingertips.

Watching Porn in VR

Watching porn in VR is not like any porn that you've enjoyed in the past. You are cut off from the world around you and can't see or hear the real world. Your entire field of view is consumed by the experience in front of you, and, depending on the video or app, that can mean a lot of unique experiences — both good and not so great. That also means for the most enjoyment a few precautions are key.

These precautions aren't big things. Make sure that if you don't want to be disturbed, you're in a room with a decent lock. Give yourself some privacy. Unlike watching on your television or tablet, you can't quickly turn it off if you're interrupted. Remember, you're going to have a headset strapped to your face and headphones on.

While you don't have to take any of these precautions, they make it a bit safer to watch your adult entertainment in peace. This is especially true if you live in a house with roommates or children. Nobody wants to be interrupted when they're in the middle of business, after all.

Stay safe

Since you can't access porn through the Google Play Store, you'll have to use third-party apps. There is always an element of danger when you're doing this, and porn is absolutely no exception. While it might be easy to do a quick search and download the first video that you come across, exercise caution.

Make sure that you're downloading your videos from a source that you can trust. You don't want to download something and then come across a nasty bit of spyware or malware on your phone. We all know that porn on the internet can be absolutely full of viruses, and porn in VR is just the same. For example, if something is promising free porn from sources you know are paid, chances are that's a bad place for you to be.

Exercising a bit of caution will help to ensure that when you download a video there are no nasty additions that will cause you grief down the line.

Conclusion

There is a lot going on with porn in VR, and there is more content being added on a daily basis. While it hasn't quite reached the heights of normal porn, in just a few months we've seen the amount of adult content explode. There will be plenty more to see, experience, and of course, talk about in the future. For the time being though, this should be more than enough to let you find and enjoy your porn in VR.