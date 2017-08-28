Do you need a Viveport Subscription in your life?

Instead of buying every VR game with a cool description, HTC is now making it possible to try out a bunch of games at once through a Viveport Subscription. There's a lot to like about being able to play more VR games, but there are some big questions that need answers before you dive in and get playing. Here's everything you need to know about Viveport subscriptions before clicking that sign up button.

What is a Viveport Subscription?

It's best to think of a Viveport Subscription as a way to rent games for a certain amount of time. Yes, just like the old video stores. Instead of buying games through SteamVR or Viveport, HTC is offering a $6.99/month subscription to play a large number of HTC Vive games that are available to purchase right now.

You can download these games and play them as though you had purchased them, and can continue playing them for as long as you are a part of the subscription service.

How do Viveport Subscriptions work?

Currently, Viveport gives you access to more than 200(!) HTC Vive titles and invites you to select up to five for download and play. These five titles exist in Viveport as though you had purchased and downloaded them to your PC.

At the start of every new month, you'll be able to swap out as many of those five titles as you like for new options. The old titles you swap out for new titles won't be accessible to you unless you either outright buy them or add them again to your subscription list at the start of the next month.

If you don't choose new games in the first three days of the next month of your subscription, you'll have to wait until the next month to choose new games.

Do I have to sign up for multiple months?

Not at all! This is a month-to-month subscription service, and you can stop whenever you want. HTC has recently upped the offer, cutting the price of the Vive by $200, adding three free games - Tilt Brush, Richie's Plank Experience, and EverestVR — and tacking on free access to Viveport Subscription for a month

Start a Viveport Subscription now

How do I cancel my subscription?

You can cancel your Viveport Subscriptionat any time, and at the end of the same month Subscription period, you'll lose access to your games and won't be able to choose any new games.

You can then start a new subscription at any time, and you'll have a new Subscription period and will be able to choose new games.

What games are available in the subscription?

Currently, Viveport Subscription offers more than 200 titles for you to choose from! Instead of listing every single game, we've rounded up some of our favorites so that you have an idea where to start.