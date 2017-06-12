What do I need to know about Fallout 4 VR?

At E3 2017, Bethesda released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Fallout 4 VR. There are still quite a few questions that need answering, but we already have a good idea of what the game is going to look like. Here's everything we know so far.

How is Fallout 4 VR different from regular Fallout 4?

Bethesda has made a big deal of promoting Fallout 4 VR as a full game. That means this isn't just a small VR add-on for the regular Fallout 4. Everything you love about the original PC game, including the gory gunplay, the crafting, and the thrilling storyline, is here, but you'll get to experience it with the Vive on your head, motion controllers in your hand, and your VR space to move around in.

Does Fallout 4 VR include the expansion packs?

The Steam Store listing has some very careful wording:

Fallout 4 VR includes the complete core game will all-new combat, crafting, and building systems fully reimagined for virtual reality.

The "core game" mention seems to indicate that VR will not see the DLC content, but in the Fallout 4 VR trailer, there's a quick shot of the Pip-Boy with the "Vault-Tec Calling" quest that is only found in the "Vault-Tec Workshop" DLC.

We will have to wait a bit longer to see what exactly is including in Fallout 4 VR, but so far it looks like there will be plenty to do.

What type of movement does Fallout 4 VR employ?

There is a distinct division between VR users when it comes to locomotion. Many enjoy standard locomotion — the kind that simulates regular walking and running — while many others enjoy teleportation thanks to it being less nausea-inducing.

From what we've seen in the most recent Fallout 4 VR trailer, there will be standard locomotion, and teleportation is likely to also be included as it was the original method of movement when Bethesda started on this project.

Will V.A.T.S. be available in Fallout 4 VR?

The Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S.) is a staple of recent Fallout games, and it lets you slow down time in order to choose your shots carefully. It's a big help when you're overwhelmed by enemies, and it's making an appearance in Fallout 4 VR.

This is great news, as the intensity of regular Fallout 4 is going to be at an entirely new level when you're actually inside the game.

How do the controls work in Fallout 4 VR?

Everything in Fallout 4 VR is controlled with your Vive wands. Movement is handled with a touchpad, crafting seems to work the same way, and you can even give quick commands to Dogmeat while holding a gun.

In the trailer, you can see that the Vive wands show up as they appear in real life. Hopefully, Bethesda changes those to hands, as having the actual controllers in a game definitely breaks immersion.

Which platform can I use with Fallout 4 VR?

As of now, Fallout 4 VR appears to be an HTC Vive exclusive. That doesn't mean it's completely walled off to other headsets, as there will no doubt be a large group of Oculus Rift users with the know-how required to make it work on their headset.

As for PlayStation VR, it looks like it's a no-go, at least for the foreseeable future.

Do I get Fallout 4 VR if I have the regular game's season pass?

Unfortunately, no. This is a new, standalone game that requires a separate purchase. It doesn't matter how deluxe or special your version, if you want to play in VR, you'll be making a separate purchase.

How much will Fallout 4 VR cost, and where and when can I buy it?

A pre-order listing for Fallout 4 VR is live on Steam, and it will cost about $60. Considering the amount of work that has gone into turning Fallout 4 into a VR experience, this price was expected.

All we know so far is that Fallout 4 VR is coming October 2017. There's not yet a specific date or time, so you can't quite set your countdown clocks. Keep an eye on the Steam page for any updates.

