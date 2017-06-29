Survive a desert planet while searching for the scientists stranded there, before the locals get their claws on you.

Farpoint has already been out for over a month, but there is still plenty to delve into with this awesome sci-fi game. With brand new DLC, we've got answers for your questions so you can enjoy this game to its fullest!

What's new with Farpoint?

On June 27, 2017, Farpoint released its first DLC called Cryo Pack. This pack includes two new co-op maps with reskinned enemies for the cold weather you'll be encountering, a total of six new maps that can be played in challenge mode, a new character skin, and, of course, new trophies for you to collect!

What is Farpoint?

Farpoint is a PlayStation VR game released in May of 2017. It drops you on an alien planet where you are armed with your pulse rifle and your wits. You're on a mission to find a pair of missing scientists and bring them home to Earth. Along the way, you'll find holologs of their journey, but it'll take time to uncover exactly what is going on here.

In the meantime, the planet is absolutely crawling with arachnids. from small jumpy ones that will launch themselves at your face, to large lumbering arachnids that like to shoot oozing goo at you, to super-armored species who want nothing more than to crush you like a bug. Boasting a full story, and the ability to play in co-op mode — provided both you and your buddy have PlayStation Plus memberships — Farpoint has a lot going for it.

Read more: Everything you need to prepare for Farpoint

Read more: Farpoint Tips and Tricks

How do I get Farpoint?

Farpoint is available on PlayStation Network for $49.99 and can be picked up as a digital download. If you're a fan of being able to have a disc in hand when you purchase a new game, it can be purchased from the retailers you'd expect; Best Buy, Target, Walmart and GameStop amongst others. The game was released in May, so you can pick it up anywhere that has it in stock. Additionally, if you're a fan of buying through Amazon you can grab it as a digital code, or have them deliver the physical disc to your doorstep.

See at Amazon See at PlayStation

Is the PlayStation Aim controller necessary?

While PlayStation's newest accessory was built with Farpoint in mind, it is not necessary for playing. That being said, if you can get an Aim controller, definitely go for it. This accessory adds a serious layer of immersion to the game because you are holding a controller that feels like a rifle. It's got the full range of buttons and options as your DualShock 4 or Move controllers, so you'll still be able to access menus or share clips on PlayStation Network if you're so inclined.

Where can I find a PlayStation Aim controller?

While this accessory was initially sold alongside Farpoint in a game bundle for launch day, those bundles are now extremely difficult to find. We're not saying it can't be done, of course; just that you'll have to go stalking through Best Buy locations and hope you're in luck. For the time being, nowhere seems to have this accessory sold separately, and even most online retailers we could find was out of stock.

Now by going online to Best Buy, you can search for the bundle and see if any of the stores near you have hidden a copy in the back room somewhere. Your other option is to pony up a bit more than the bundle was originally available for. Of course if you're patient you can also wait to see when this accessory becomes more broadly available.

See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Does Farpoint have co-op mode?

While Farpoint boasts a robust singleplayer campaign, you also have the option to play with a friend. This means that you don't have to shoot through all those spiders or uncover the mystery of what is going on all by yourself. You just need to make sure that both you and your partner have access to PlayStation VR, Farpoint, and an active PlayStation Plus membership. So long as all of those are in hand, you're ready to take on this desert planet with a friend.

What kind of movement is used for Farpoint?

You move in Farpoint by using the analog stick on the controller that you are using. While the default setting has you looking around manually to see your surroundings, you can adjust things so that a button press will turn you in a specific direction. This adjustment is particularly handy for those folks who get motion sick within games easily or have less than an ideal setup for space when it comes to playing in VR.

What kind of controls does Farpoint have?

Farpoint is, at its core, a point-and-shoot kind of game. That means that the brunt of the controls are based around your physical movement in the real world. However, there are also plenty of items to interact with while on your journey through this desolate landscape, including new weapons you can pick up and holologs that will explain what happened to the scientists you are trying to find.

Whether you opt for picking up an Aim controller, or you're using your trusty DualShock 4 controller, everything is mapped out to the buttons. The one exception to this is that when aiming down the sights while using the PlayStation Aim controller, you'll need to lift the controller up to your shoulder and actually aim down the sights. This is just one of the myriad reasons we suggest picking it up for your adventures in space.

Questions?

Do you still have questions about Farpoint? Have you been playing? Let us know about it in the comments below!