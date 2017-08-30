It's almost time to go fishing!

Final Fantasy XV introduced us to Prince Noctis, and the world of Eos, and the addicting minigame of fishing. While the Final Fantasy XV itself has concluded, there is definitely more to come, in the form of FFXV: Monsters of the Deep. This game will bring us back to Eos, but there aren't tons of details quite yet.

Here's what we know so far!

So What is Monsters of the Deep?

Like all Final Fantasy Games FFXV has a mini-game. This particular game is a fishing simulation that puts you in the body of Noctis, the somewhat hero of the game. This past time seems to have caught the imagination of people everywhere so as part of its VR expansion of the FFXV universe, they are releasing it as a stand alone game.

How do I Get FFXV: Monsters of the Deep?

Monsters of the Deep is currently slated for November 21, 2017. It was due in September, but they pushed the release date back at Gamescom this year.

From what we can tell Monsters of the Deep will be a PSVR Exclusive although with the Early 2018 release of FFXV on PC there is always hope for a Vive or Rift port in the future.

Is Monsters of the Deep a Full Game?

Monsters of the Deep is unlikely to be what we consider a full game. It is a separate game, you won't need FFXV to play but the preorder says it is available for $29.99 which is usually an indication that it won't be hugely long in gameplay terms.

You are looking at a fun, diverting fishing sim with a Final Fantasy tie in rather than a fully formed game with a story arc.

How do you Control Monsters of the Deep?

The controls appear to both Move and Sixaxis compatible. It makes sense as the game is not exclusively PSVR, normal players will need to be able to play too. The controls seem to be the same as in the normal FFXV using the tension on the line and the haptic feedback to gauge when to reel in the big one. Using the Move controllers should give a far more organic feel to the game, likely with casting and reeling motions.

Is Monsters of the Deep Just Fishing?

The screenshots suggest no, it isn't just fishing. There are many shots of large Non-fish animals in the game such as a giant cobra type snake and a huge Quadriped. I doubt very much your fishing rod will be much help though there is a very brief shot in the trailer of you holding a crossbow so you may have something more substantial to defend yourself with.

There is also a scene early on with you sitting around the campfire eating with your crew. This suggests the camping mini-game is also a part of Monsters of the Deep with Inis cooking up our catches.

What does VRHeads Think of Monsters of the Deep?

Well, I am cautiously optimistic. I am a huge Final Fantasy fan and while I found the fishing to be an ok distraction in the original game, I think having the VR setup will help make this a really fun experience and for $30? sounds like a deal to me.

What do you Think of Monsters of the Deep?

With the newly announced FFXV: Pocket Edition, the PC edition, and Monsters of the Deep it seems the FFXV universe is here to stay for a little while. We want to know what you guys think of this new offshoot to the FFXV universe. Does this game seem like a good idea? are you excited to fish these huge monsters? Let us know in the comments!

