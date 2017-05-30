If the Aegis is going to be the best ship in the fleet, you're going to need a few things.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a ton of fun, but it's also deeply challenging at times. There are a lot of ways your crew can get into trouble early, and because this is largely an online multiplayer game that means you might be letting your whole crew down!

Consider this a crash course in Bridge Crew readiness, Cadet. These five tips will ensure you're ready to go no matter what the scenario!

Triple check your controller tracking

No matter what VR system you are using, you need to make absolutely certain you aren't going to run into tracking problems in the middle of a mission. The good news is addressing this before you pick a position on the Bridge is really easy.

When the game first loads, you're in a small vessel with menu panels everywhere. While in this main menu, make sure you can reach all around this area with no interruptions. Try to reach under the console, to the far left and right, and of course the menu up above the console. If you're sure everything is working well, you're ready to game with no tracker-related problems.

Complete the training. ALL of it.

This can't be stressed enough, the individual position training for this game is very important. Even if you're not likely to use any one position, you should learn how they all work so you understand what your team is doing while you're at your station.

Each position on the Bridge can be operated with minimal training, but learning all of the little secrets around each position will make you significantly more effective when things get a little crazy.

Practice the AI command patterns

If you're not playing a match with a full Human Bridge, some of your positions will be crewed by AI. The Captain position has the ability to give that AI basic commands, and everyone has the ability to take over that station when necessary.

It's important to learn how the different AI command patterns work. Some of the Captain's commands can be given to multiple members of the crew simultaneously, like plotting a Warp course while simultaneously charging the coils or moving to engage an enemy while arming torpedoes. Figure out the best way to use these commands so you aren't constantly jumping to the AI positions to do everything yourself, and the game becomes a lot more fun!

Spend some time with Power Routing

The single most useful feature on the Bridge for advanced players is the Routing button at Engineering. When used correctly, this can temporarily offer significant boosts to the range of your phasers or the durability of your shields. It'll even let you travel faster in emergencies.

It's also a little dangerous to use if you don't use it right. You could damage the ship in the middle of a fight and put your Crew at a huge disadvantage, and the best way to avoid that is to figure out the best Routing tricks and how long the Aegis can maintain those configurations safely. Do that, and your Crew will love you for the added boost when needed the most.

Don't forget Reverse

It won't take you long to realize the USS Aegis does not turn on a dime. This presents a huge problem during combat, and the only solution is having someone at the Helm who can constantly move to put the ship in the best position for attack.

The best way to do this? Use reverse when you need to turn into an attack run. Reverse helps certain kinds of turns happen at better angles, which feels like you're turning a little faster. It's not a huge boost, but it's frequently enough of an edge that Tactical can keep firing and get you through the fight largely unscathed.