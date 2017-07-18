Some games aren't meant to be played sitting down.

There's no denying that Gear VR delivers tons of great games. While plenty of them are playable while sitting down, this isn't the case across the board. We've collected a few of the best games that are meant to be played while standing up.

Dark Days

If you love atmospheric, thrilling games, you have to take a peek at Dark Days. Things are going wrong in a small desert hotel, and you wander right into the middle of it. With a feel that may remind you of X-Files, you'll have to creep through rooms and deal with a not-quite-natural presence that's right around the corner. A lot of the gameplay involves solving puzzles, and your goal is to figure out what's actually going on. Available for $7.99, this creepy take on a mystery puzzle game is an excellent addition to any library.

Neverout

Escape-room games are always tricky and full of puzzles, but dealing with them in VR is a whole new experience. Neverout proves that with over 60 levels, each of which is determined to make you think about your actions. You'll have to think your way through from room to room, but it isn't quite as easy as it sounds. The levels are tricky and filled with pitfalls with gameplay that may well remind you of Portal 2.

It runs for $7.99 making it a fairly affordable addition. Unlike most escape-room games, you have the ability to actually rotate the room making any wall become the floor. Beware though, since that also means that spikes on the wall might end up under your feet!

The Hospital: Allison's Diary

Creepy closed hospitals are basically a cornerstone of the horror genre these days. That's precisely the setting for The Hospital: Allison's Diary. You play as an investigative journalist trying to solve the mystery of the hospital by finding a supposed diary left behind by a young patient named Allison. Armed with only a torch, you'll have to search through the hospital in all of it's terrifying glory.

You can pick up The Hospital for $2.99 and it's a steal at that price. Horror fans out there should be sure to check out this immersive, and terrifying game, and if you enjoy it there is a sequel available on the Oculus Store as well.

JUMP

Part of the pull of playing games in VR is the feeling like you're actually doing what you are seeing on your screen. That's where JUMP really shines. The goal of the game is to jump from rooftop to rooftop, in order to reach the highest building. There are five different cities to jump through. The graphics are fairly simple, but it's got a pretty awesome soundtrack, it runs for only $4.99 and it's a fun game that pulls you in quickly with simple controls.

Colab

Colab delivers a different kind of puzzle game built especially for VR. You'll need to think your way through dozens of different puzzles while your robot host banters at you. There is a bit of a spin on things here, though; you're playing through the first VR Reality show.

You'll have to move around to solve different puzzles, which include tossing balls and manipulating objects to get them to line up just right. This, of course, means that you'll definitely need to stand — and move around a bit — in order to figure out everything this game throws at you. Available for just $4.99, it's giggling a good time for fans of the puzzle genre.

Questions?

These aren't the only games on Gear VR that deliver an extra punch by playing standing up, but they are some of the best examples. Playing while standing really allows you to experience the immersion that VR can offer, and this is especially noticeable in escape-room type games, of which there are many. Do you have a favorite game to play standing up that we missed? Tell us about it in the comments below, or head over to our forums and start a conversation!