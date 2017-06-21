Give your base stations a fresh coat of paint.

SteamVR gives players the ability to customize the appearance of both the HTC Vive controllers and base stations through SteamVR Home. While these skins are limited to SteamVR and supported titles, adding a personal touch to your HTC Vive accessories is more streamlined than ever. Skinning your base stations also has practical advantages, as a result of community-created skins that visualize the field of vision for both base stations. Then again, when isn't it fun to redecorate your room in the style of Portal's disconcerting test chambers too?

Follow the steps below to digitally transform your HTC Vive base stations!

Navigating to SteamVR base station skins

SteamVR's base station customization tools are hidden within the SteamVR settings, which provides access to the skin selection menu and the Steam Workshop. Base stations can be customized at any point where the SteamVR Home menu is available.

Open SteamVR and ensure the HTC Vive has been calibrated correctly. Press the Home button to open the SteamVR menu and navigate to the Settings icon in the bottom right of the screen. This opens up the SteamVR settings, to tweak the HTC Vive experience (Make sure not to confuse this with the Steam settings in the top right-hand side of the screen). Next, navigate to Customise > Base Station

Downloading base station skins

With over a year on the market, a vast offering of base station skins is currently available through the Steam Workshop. New skins are frequently added by community members, so make sure to check back regularly for new creations!

Follow the steps below to obtain base station skins from the Steam Workshop:

From the base station customization menu, open the Steam Workshop by clicking Find More Skins. This will open the Steam Workshop, where a collection of the most downloaded skins are displayed. These can be filtered using the filtering options on the right-hand side. From a Workshop listing, clicking the Subscribe button will initiate the download of the skin. By subscribing, this automatically downloads future updates and refinements.

Applying base station skins

Equipped base station skins will display when using the SteamVR home, alongside any additional controllers and backgrounds selected.

While viewing the base station customization menu, thumbnails for installed skins will be displayed on the right-hand side of the screen. If no thumbnails are visible, skins will need to be acquired through the Steam Workshop. To apply a skin, click on the corresponding thumbnail and changes will display instantly.

To reset your skins to the default black base stations, select Reset to Default at the bottom of the skin selection screen.

