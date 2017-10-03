Here's what we can do with Web on Daydream so far.

For those of us who use the Daydream a lot, we know it has a major downside, the lack of a web browser to use Google. Given that Google is still, primarily, an advertising platform it seems silly not to have an app to use in Daydream to show those advertisements. Enter Chrome 61, which brings web surfing to Daydream.

We've got all the details for you here!

What is Chrome 61?

Chrome 61 is simply the latest build of the standard chrome on your cell phone. It is the first build to support VR view of web pages though it is fairly limited right now. The Chrome team has assured us there are more features on the way but as of right now it's pretty spartan.

So how do I Make it Work?

The process is simple. Open up your Chrome App and browse to your favorite website, then, while the website is open place your phone into your Daydream headset. After the obligatory remote calibration from the Daydream Headset, a scrollable version of the web page appears floating in space.

Step by Step

Open Chrome. Navigate to the site you want. Place your phone in the Daydream headset. (Make sure the website is on the screen.) Follow the onscreen instructions to calibrate your remote. Enjoy browsing in VR!

What can I do Once I Have it?

For the time being what you can do while browsing in VR is pretty limited. To begin with you're limited to the website you opened up, which means if you were hoping to browse across the web with your headset, for the time being, you're out of luck.

You can currently use the touchpad to scroll down through the site and click on links to navigate through the site. The site itself is clear and scrolling is fairly smooth. It's a really nice experience and we're hoping it's indicative of what is to come for browsing the web in VR.

So What can't I do?

As we mentioned earlier, you're stuck in the website that you started with. For larger sites like here at VRHeads, or over on Facebook, this doesn't make a huge difference. However, you won't be able to follow links that lead off of the domain you started in.

While there is a search box, for the time being, there isn't a way to use it, and at the bottom of the search box, it tells you that this is still an early release. You won't find your keyboard anywhere either, which means you won't be able to leave comments or type in new content. This also means that if you want to navigate from site to site, you'll need to pop your phone out of the headset, navigate to it, and then jump back into VR.

Is that it?

I'm afraid so, but don't worry, I think we will see a more complete web experience on October 4th at the release of the New Pixel and new Daydream Viewer. Hopefully, Daydream 2.0 will be released then and a whole new set of features will be available to us. Have you tried checking out the web using Daydream? What features would you like to see added? Tell us about it in the comments below!