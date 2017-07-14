How to clean your Samsung Gear VR

Keeping your Gear VR clean isn't a difficult process.

Samsung's Gear VR can take you places, let you play games, and even watch your favorite movies from within VR. After you've been playing with it a bit, you're going to want to make sure that you keep your headset clean. This is doubly true if you plan on sharing your Gear VR with friends; after all, nobody wants to put on a dirty headset. Thankfully, cleaning your Gear VR is a breeze and shouldn't take more than a few minutes at a time.

Cleaning the lenses

The lenses are an integral part of using VR, so ensuring that they are clean and free of debris is essential. It's easier than you think — especially if you have furry pets in the house — to wind up with bits of dust settled in around the lenses. Not only can this cause issues when playing, but dust can also irritate your eyes and cause issues. The best method for cleaning out the lenses, and avoiding scratching them in the process, is to go ahead and use compressed air, followed by a microfiber cloth.

Holding a can of compressed air a few inches away from the lenses of your headset, spray it in short and controlled bursts. This ought to dislodge all but the most stubborn bits of dust. If there is still something stuck on or around the lenses, you can use a microfiber cloth to carefully wipe and dislodge it. Doing this will make sure that nothing accidentally gets in your eyes, and that your lenses are nice and clear when you're ready to play.

Cleaning the facepad

The soft cotton facepad inside your headset is where most of the dirt, germs, sweat, and more are all hiding. While this is the area you should be concerned with keeping clean, there are two basic ways to do this. You can invest in a sanitary mask for when sharing your Gear VR with friends for a fresh feel each time. Of course, the facepad does actually come right out of the headset, since it's only attached with velcro.

Depending on which model Gear VR you have, the facepads will be different sizes, but they can all be cleaned the same way. Gently remove the facepad from the velcro that attaches it to the headset. Wipe it down thoroughly with an antibacterial wipe, and then set it out to dry. Once the facepad has dried, you can then reattach it to the inside of the headset, and you're good to go!

Cleaning the headset itself

Your Gear VR is a hard plastic shell, which means that it's easy to wipe down. If it's just dust in the way, then you can use a microfiber cloth to get it out of the way, but it is entirely safe to use an antibacterial wipe to clean the surface of your headset. Avoid anything on the inside of your headset, because you don't want moisture near the lenses or ports on the interior of your Gear VR headset.

All you need to do is wipe down your headset to clean it. Just be sure that you allow your headset to properly dry before you decide to use it next.

Cleaning your controller

For the most part, your Gear VR controller isn't going to trap dust the same way that your headset will. However, it will definitely require some cleaning from time to time. All that it should require is being wiped off with a microfiber cleaning cloth in most cases. If something has spilled onto the controller or there is something stickier, then you'll want to wipe it down with an antibacterial cloth. Just ensure that the controller is powered off before you do so.

