Solve those controller issues with these tips!

Nobody ever wants to run into issues that make it difficult, or impossible, to enjoy some time in VR. This is especially true for Samsung Galaxy S8 users who are just getting used to everything that Daydream can deliver on. While controller issues with the Samsung Galaxy S8 can be frustrating, they can be dealt with.

We've got the details on what to do when your controller starts to act up right here!

Pair your controller from within the Daydream app

If you've been having issues connecting your Daydream headset to your controller, then the issue may well be in how you've paired it. While it's tempting to immediately jump into your Bluetooth settings and pair the controller, that may actually be your problem. Instead, what you'll want to do is unpair the controller, before pairing it from within the Daydream app itself.

Open the Daydream app. Tap the Menu button. (It looks like three vertical lines) Tap Settings. Tap Controller. Tap Pair new controller. Hold down the Home button until your controller pairs.

Make sure you're charged up

Your controller is integral to being able to enjoy any experience with Daydream, and it connects to your headset using a Bluetooth connection. This means that to have the best possible experience, you'll want to ensure that you have a solid connection to your controller. If you've been running into a bad connection or a controller that isn't reacting when you move it, then it might be time to charge it up.

By keeping your controller properly charged up, you'll be able to shoot through waves of enemies without fear of losing connection and getting blown up for the inconvenience. Daydream controllers are also prone to acting finicky when their battery runs low, so keeping a full battery will make sure your controller is behaving as it ought to.

Reboot your phone

There are times when issues with your controller and Daydream are actually caused by your phone. After all, it is the phone that is running those amazing VR experiences that you enjoy diving into. If you've checked the battery on your controller, and it's properly paired, then the next move should be to reboot your phone.

Rebooting your phone can often make sure settings are working properly, and is an easy way to troubleshoot issues without making it too complicated.

Reset your controller

If you've rebooted your phone with no luck, then your next step ought to be to reset your controller. Much like rebooting your phone, simply resetting your controller can solve many run of the mill issues that users have dealt with.

Plug your controller into the wall. Press and hold the Home and App buttons for three seconds and then release them. Repair your controller.

Restart Daydream

If all else fails, then what you may need to do is fully restart Daydream. Doing so means you'll need to set the app back up from scratch, so we don't suggest doing it until you've tried just about everything else. Any games or apps you've downloaded to your phone will still be there are you load back up

Open the Settings on your phone. Tap Apps. Tap Google VR Services. Tap Storage. Tap Clear data. Tap Okay.

Questions?

Do you still have questions about troubleshooting issues with your controller while using Daydream? Is there another common problem that we ought to address here? Leave us a comment and let us know about it!