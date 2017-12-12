Getting access to the Japanese PlayStation Store

Bored with your current games or just looking for something new and interesting? Try out the Japanese PlayStation store to see what kind of new and interesting games might not be available to you currently!

Here's how to do just that.

What you'll need

The Google Translate App (Link Below) An E-Mail not linked to any PlayStation Network Account A desktop or laptop computer (Optional, but preferred.)

If you're doing this through a device that doesn't have a translation option, don't worry. I've linked in screen captures of all the pages you'll be looking at, and they're translated to English. You will still need Google Translate to work out your CAPTCHA, which is explained below.

Step One: Create an Account on the Japanese Sony Entertainment Network

Get to your computer. As it doesn't require you to be on the PlayStation Console it will save you a few steps by simply right-clicking and selecting "Translate to English" instead of holding your phone up to use Google Translator. If you don't have a computer handy, a tablet or even the internet browser on the PS4 will work. See at Japanese Sony Entertainment Network Click on the link above. Make sure the drop down toolbar shows the selected country as "Japan." If it starts as another country the page will re-load when you change it, don't worry. You are looking for a page that will be written in Hiragana, and that's how you know you're in the right spot. Fill out the information for your account using an E-Mail that is not linked to any other PlayStation Network account or it will reject the entry. Set your preference to "Tokyo". I'm not sure this part actually matters, but it seemed like the safest bet for me. When you get to the CAPTCHA, open your Google Translator because most web browsers won't translate in-tab pop-ups. There is an option on the Translator app where you can select the camera view. From there you can hold your phone up to the screen and it will translate the store for you in real-time so you see the requirements for your CAPTCHA. Click submit. The next page will ask you to verify your e-mail address. Leave this tab open. Open a new tab, sign into your e-mail to this account and follow the instructions on the message they will send you. The confirmation button will translate to "Check." Just select that blue box. The link will send you to a prompt saying your e-mail has been confirmed. You can go ahead and close out this tab and go back to your original tab you left open from step 8. Click the "Next" button. This is the first blue box You should now see this screen. After you've clicked the "Account Renewal To" box (poor translation, I know) move on to the next series of steps to officially set up your account.

Setting up your Japanese PlayStation Network account

The "Account Renewal To" box should take you here. Decide what your online screen name is going to be and select "Next." The next screen will have you fill in your Name, Surname, Security Question, and Security Answer. Decide what you want those to be and select "Next." This next screen is where you will be imputing your Japanese address. Be sure to start with the postal code of whichever preference site you set yours to be. After you put in the postal code and select "Address Search" it will auto-fill the next 2 boxes for you. Don't worry about the last two boxes, just hit "Next." The next screen will ask you to fill out your credit card information. If you plan on buying games, go ahead select "yes" to add in the information but it is not required to finish setting up your account. If you don't want to select "no." The final boss, er... I mean screen is to ask about your mailing preferences. Selecting any of those boxes will opt you into receiving news letters and updates. I personally did not opt into this, but if you chose to that's fine too! After you've made your decision select "Completion." Congratulations! You now have access to the Japanese PlayStation Network! Your confirmation page should look like this.

Now, all you have to do is authenticate your device. The link is available on your confirmation page. For the sake of keeping your in-browser translate option I recommend doing your shopping online and simply downloading it to your PS4 by logging into your new account.

Want to use your Japanese games on your English profile?

Thankfully, PlayStation makes this very simple. Download your games to your PS4 on your Japanese profile and then sign in on your English profile.

Boom! The games that we're only available on the Japanese PlayStation Network are now downloaded to your PlayStation and available for you to play through your normal account. This way you can continue to trophey hunt all on one profile!

Questions or Comments?

