The fate of your starship depends on you! Don't let lag ruin it!

Imagine this: you're working in Engineering on the USS Enterprise. Three Klingon Birds-of-Prey are staring you down. Captain Kirk gives you the order to divert power to shields because torpedos are incoming. You mentally order your hands to move quickly over the console, but for some reason, it's like you're trapped in a Pakled's body. Instead of quick moves, your hands slow to a crawl. You sweat as you feel everyone's eyes on you, and your heart is pounding, yet nothing you do can will your body to move faster. Just as your hand finally nears the buttons that would save the day, photon torpedos strike the Enterprise, which disintegrates in a fiery explosion.

Sound like a bad time? Then you want to make certain that you try these tips to combat controller lag and drift in Star Trek: Bridge Crew, so when the red alert klaxon is blaring, you're prepared to save the day!

Run Some Real Life System Diagnostics

If your game isn't reading your controllers properly, you'll want to do some real life engineering to check your setup. But don't worry, it's so easy a red shirt can do it! First, always make sure that your PlayStation Move controllers are fully charged before you begin. It's also a good practice to make sure that none of your PlayStation VR cables have come loose.

Next ensure that your camera is properly calibrated and adjusted where you want it. Light Calibration is critical since your PlayStation VR makes a profile based on the lighting in your room when you run the initial calibration. If your lighting changes frequently throughout the day because of varying sunlight or multiple light sources, you may need to recalibrate your camera, or draw the shades.

In general, you want the room to be darker so that the camera can easily pick up on the tracking lights on the controllers and the PlayStation helmet. If you have multiple light sources in the room, such as lamps, monitors, or mirrors, they could make it harder for the camera to track and cause lag. This is particularly problematic if you have mirrors or LED monitors grabbing your PlayStation camera's attention.

Ensure that you are far enough back from the PlayStation camera. Ideally you ought to be about 6 feet away, and if you are too close then the camera may not properly read your movements. Since Star Trek: Bridge Crew is based around hand movements, you'll want to be positive that you're in the middle of the screen where all of your actions can be clearly seen. You can also reboot your console which does help on occasion, but you may just need to recalibrate your Move controllers.

Calibrating Your Controller Tracking Lights

Calibrating your controllers' tracking lights is a simple process! From your console's Home Screen:

Select Settings Select Devices Select PlayStation VR Select Adjust Tracking Lights Select Controller

Then just follow the instructions onscreen, and your controllers will be back up to speed in no time!

Questions?

Did those suggestions get you back in business? Is there any other nefarious technology plaguing your starship? Do you have a way to fix PlayStation Move controller drift? Let us know about it in the comments below!