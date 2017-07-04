If your Aim controller won't charge, don't panic. It's easy to fix! .

We've all been there. We have plans for how to use our hot new piece of tech, yet when we try to go and use it, it's not working properly. One of the more common issues seen is the failure to charge, which can be one of the most frustrating because you don't have any error codes or flashing lights to aid you in your troubleshooting.

If this happens to your PlayStation Aim controller, though, there are some easy steps you can follow to get things straightened out.

Check your settings

Your charging environment is important. You want to make certain that you're always using the cable that came with the device, or one that is specifically designed for the Aim controller. Though all USB cables look alike, there can be differences in the composition of the cable that may make your Aim controller fail to charge. Also, make certain that your PlayStation is either on or in Rest mode when you're trying to charge, as if it's turned off it won't charge controllers or accessories. By default, your console will only charge devices for three hours after it's put in rest mode, so if it's been longer than that since you entered rest you'll need to start it up again. This setting can be changed, though, by performing the following steps:

From the Home Screen, Select Settings Select Power Save Settings Select Set Functions Available in Rest Mode Change Supply Power to USB Ports to Always

Double check everything

If everything above seems in order, there are some troubleshooting steps that you can try. First, try charging your Aim controller from another USB port on your PlayStation 4. You may also want to try charging one of your standard DualShock controllers from the PlayStation to verify whether the Aim controller is the problem or if the console/cable is at fault. Finally, if you've been trying to charge from a console that's in rest mode, power it all the way on to rule out issues with rest mode settings.

Have you run into this problem?

PlayStation's Aim controller is an awesome accessory that makes shooters more immersive. Have you run into any of these problems? Is there another fix that we didn't mention here? Be sure to reach out and let us know by leaving a comment!