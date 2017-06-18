These tips will help you get the best experience on Gear VR out of your phone!

Your Samsung phone is capable of plenty of awesome things, but one of the best experiences it can deliver is giving you access to Gear VR. You'll want to make sure that your phone is up to the task though, and there a few things you can do to get better performance while you're in VR. This goes from checking your battery, to closing extra apps, and more.

Here's how to get the best experience from your phone!

How to get a better experience from your phone

When it comes to getting the best experience possible out of whatever phone you are using with Gear VR, there are a variety of different things that you can do to help yourself out. These are generally fairly simple little things that you can do to be sure that nothing gets in your way when you're ready to play in VR for a bit.

Check the Battery

First things first, be sure to check your battery percentage. If your phone has a low battery, but you intend to jump in and play some Eve: Gunjack then you'll probably want to plug your phone in to charge first. VR can take a lot out of your phone, and if it doesn't have much battery to start with, you won't be enjoying anything when the battery dies. By topping off the charge before strapping the headset to your face, you can be sure that you get as much time out of your gaming as possible.

Close extra apps and turn down your screen brightness

To help keep your battery from draining as fast you'll want to close any other non-essential apps you have running, like Facebook or Twitter. If your phone's brightness is jacked all the way up to the max, then turning it down a little bit is a solid call. After all, your phone is going to be just a few inches away from your eyes once you are playing. By closing those extra apps, and turning down the brightness of your screen, you're helping to ease the burden of everything your phone needs to get done.

Keep your phone cool

As your phone works to do everything you are asking it to, it's going to get warm. Generally this is nothing to worry about, but if it gets too hot then it's going to kick you out of VR. The above tips will help to make sure your phone is only really concentrating on VR, but there are a few more things you can do to help with heat. If you're using an older model Gear VR that came with a removable visor that covers the back of the phone, make sure you leave it off. Additionally, if your phone is already a bit warm from games, or updating, then you might want to let it cool off for a few minutes before you jump into VR.

Have you tried any of these tips?

Gear VR has access to some amazing games, apps, and experiences, but if your phone isn't up to the task then you might not get to enjoy them at their best. These are all small things that you can do, that can make a serious difference in your enjoyment of VR. This means by doing a few small things you can make sure that every time you jump into VR both you, and your phone, are prepared for the ride! Have you used any of these tips? Is there something you like to do to get a better experience from your phone? Leave us a comment below and let us know about it!