Here's how you can play Doom VFR on everything!

First-person shooters in VR are a dime a dozen, but Doom VFR is on an entirely different level. Combining the AAA scale of a Doom with the full immersion is truly epic, but currently only officially available for PlayStation VR and HTC Vive.

Got a different headset? You can still enjoy Doom VFR. Here's what you need to know!

Playing Doom VFR on Windows Mixed Reality

It doesn't matter which Windows Mixed Reality headset you have, they can all play Doom VFR on launch day if you follow our simple guide.

All you really need to do is enable SteamVR inside of Windows Mixed Reality. Once you've done that, you can buy Doom VFR and be able to play it inside Windows Mixed Reality with no problems!

How to use SteamVR with Windows Mixed Reality

Playing Doom VFR on Oculus Rift

If you own an Oculus Rift and want to play Doom VFR, all you need is SteamVR installed on your PC. Once you buy Doom VFR, you can launch the game in SteamVR and your Oculus Rift will be activated as the system you want to use. The controls will all still be mapped to HTC Vive controllers, but once you learn the button mapping you'll be good to go.

If you'd like to be able to launch Doom VFR from within Oculus Home and not have to deal with SteamVR after making the purchase, we've got a guide for you right here!

How to launch Doom VFR from Oculus Home

Playing Doom VFR through Google Daydream/Cardboard

Don't have a desktop VR headset? Want to build your own for relatively cheap? There's a clever mod with Google Cardboard and a Leap Motion sensor that can give you access to SteamVR, and if you're OK with spending a little cash for some comfort you can do the same with a Google Daydream View headset.

It takes a little technical know-how to make it all work, but if you really want to know what Doom VFR is all about before investing in a headset, this is without a doubt the cheapest way to do so.

How to play SteamVR games through Google Cardboard

Buy Doom VFR for PlayStation VR

You don't really need to do anything in order to play Doom VFR on PlayStation VR, aside from buying the game. All you need is $30 and a little time to complete the download. Enjoy!

Buy Doom VFR for HTC Vive

With your killer gaming PC and your HTC Vive headset, you are ready to enjoy Doom VFR the way Bethesda intended. Go forth and crush the forces of Hell!

