Recording and sharing your Gear VR gameplay is easier than you think.

So you've got your Gear VR, and you've been enjoying the games and apps you can access on it. The time has come to get your friends excited about VR, and share these awesome experiences. You might not know how to record your Gear VR gameplay so that you can share it online or with friends directly.

Well, we've got good news for you. There is a super easy way to record your gameplay and it's baked right into the Gear VR. Unlike recording gameplay on Google Cardboard you won't need to download any apps or use anything other than your Gear VR.

How to take a screenshot

Taking a screenshot is an extremely easy process that just requires jumping into your options and choosing screenshot from the Capture menu. Generally it just takes a few moment to do, however, some apps and experiences don't allow screenshots. So if you ever try to take a screen, but the option is grayed out in the utilities menu, that's why.

Press and hold the back button to reach your Oculus menu. Look to the left, and select Capture using your touchpad or controller. Select Screenshot. Wait for Gear VR to take a screenshot.

When you tell Gear VR to take a screenshot, it will jump back to the game or app that you have open. You'll see a blinking red dot in the upper right corner of your screen for a few moments before the screenshot is captured. Once the screenshot is captured you'll hear a shutter sound, and can later pull up those screenshots in your Photo gallery.

Recording your Gameplay

In the past, to record gameplay on the Gear VR you needed to either download a screen capture app, or use accessories to capture your screen. Thankfully, those days are behind us. Now, all that you'll need is your phone, Gear VR, and the app that you want to record. You don't need to do a single thing before booting up your Gear VR.

Press and hold the back button to reach your Oculus menu. look to the left and select Capture. Select video

You'll select recording using the touchpad, and it will drop you back out of the menu and into whatever app you started up. When this happens you'll see a small red dot on the upper right of your screen. This is how you know that the Gear VR is actually recording. Go ahead and play for as long as you'd like to record. To stop recording, press and hold that back button again.

To find your recordings, just head to the Oculus folder on your phone, and you'll be able to share your experiences without any issue. The awesome part about the new native recording function is that when you share your recordings, your viewers will see them in a 1024 x 1024 resolution, not stereoscopically. This makes for a much cleaner share than was previously possible through a screen capture app.

Questions

Have you been taking screenshots or videos to share your adventures on Gear VR? Do you still have questions about recording your gameplay? Let us know in the comments below!